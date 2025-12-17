Keller player takes home $1 million in Powerball as jackpot grows to $1.25 billion

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: In a photo illustration, Powerball lottery tickets are seen on a countertop on October 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $1.7 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in history. (Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

​A resident from Keller has won $1 million in the Powerball lottery, according to the Texas Lottery. The winning ticket came from the December 6 Powerball drawing.

Even though the jackpot was not won that night, the lucky ticket still brought in a huge prize.

The ticket was bought at Crossroad Shell, located at 3605 Western Center Blvd. in Fort Worth. The winner decided to stay anonymous, which many lottery winners choose to do.

How the winning numbers matched

The winning ticket was a Quick Pick, which means the numbers were chosen randomly by the lottery machine. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn that night:

13, 14, 26, 28, and 44

However, the ticket did not match the red Powerball number, which was 7. Because of this, the player missed the jackpot but still won the second-highest prize of $1 million.

On top of that, the same ticket also won an extra $4 from another small match.

Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.25 billion

Since no one won the jackpot in the next drawing on Monday, December 15, the Powerball jackpot continues to grow. The prize for the upcoming Wednesday, December 17 drawing has now reached $1.25 billion.

Players who choose the cash option would receive about $572.1 million before taxes. This is why Powerball jackpots grab so much attention across the country.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and keep rolling over until someone matches all the numbers.

How Powerball is played

To win the Powerball jackpot, players must match:

Five white numbers from 1 to 69

One red Powerball number from 1 to 26

​

Each ticket costs $2. Players can also add Power Play for $1 more. Power Play does not affect the jackpot but can multiply other prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times.

When Powerball drawings happen

Powerball drawings are held three times a week:

Monday

Wednesday

Saturday

​

The drawings take place at 10:12 p.m. Central Time and can be watched live online.

While one Keller resident is already celebrating a $1 million win, many others are now hoping the next drawing will finally produce a $1.25 billion jackpot winner.