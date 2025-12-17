California Powerball jackpot climbs to a massive $1.25 billion just before Christmas as Mega Millions sits at $80 million

Hawthorne, CA - December 1: William Adelman, right, prepares to buy more lottery tickets at Bluebird Liquor on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 in Hawthorne, CA. Adelman and his wife have been coming to Bluebird Liquor for years to play the lottery. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot in California has climbed to a huge $1.25 billion, just days before Christmas. At the same time, the Mega Millions jackpot is sitting at $80 million.

With both jackpots growing, many people across the state are buying tickets and hoping for a lucky break during the holiday season.

The California Lottery said the Powerball prize has been rising for weeks because no one has matched all the winning numbers. Every time there is no jackpot winner, the prize keeps growing bigger.

Why the Powerball prize keeps getting bigger

Powerball starts with a base amount and grows each time nobody wins the top prize. This has happened many times in a row, which is why the jackpot has now crossed $1 billion.

Lottery officials said this is one of the biggest Powerball jackpots seen this year. While winning the full amount is rare, the large number is exciting for many players and has created a lot of buzz.

Some players are still winning big prizes

Even though no one has won the full $1.25 billion yet, several people in California have still won large amounts of money.

Earlier this week, a player in Salinas won $708,443 after matching five numbers on their ticket. They did not match the red Powerball number, but the prize was still very large.

This shows that players do not need to win the jackpot to walk away with a big prize. Many smaller wins happen in every drawing.

When are the next Powerball and Mega Millions drawings?

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be bought at gas stations, grocery stores, and other approved lottery shops across California.

Powerball tickets cost $2, while Mega Millions tickets cost $5. Players can also choose extra options like Power Play or Megaplier for an added cost, which can increase smaller prizes.

Mega Millions offers another chance to win

While Powerball is getting the most attention, Mega Millions is also drawing interest with its $80 million jackpot. Some players enjoy buying tickets for both games to increase their chances of winning something.

Lottery officials remind players to play safely

The California Lottery reminds everyone to play responsibly. Officials say players should only spend money they can afford to lose.

Winning the jackpot is very rare, but the excitement of big prizes brings extra fun and hope for many people, especially around Christmas.

For now, the countdown continues as Californians wait to see if someone will finally win the massive Powerball prize.