Another massive Powerball jackpot has everyone talking — this is how locals would use the cash

CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 11: A person plays Powerball lottery at a gas station as giant Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow more than $1B combined, in Trona, California, United States on July 11, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot continues to rise. Since there was no winner on Monday night, the current jackpot has climbed to $1.25 billion. The current amount ranks among the largest Powerball jackpots that have ever been achieved.

If a person were to win and opt for cash, they would stand to take home even more, since over $572 million is a life-changing amount of money, and numbers like this make a person stop and think, and dream, even though they are well aware of the low chances of it all coming to pass.

Why the Jackpot keeps growing

The minimum jackpot amount in the Powerball lottery jackpot is $20 million. Every time the jackpot goes without being won by those who match all the numbers, it "rolls over" to the next drawing.

This particular jackpot has been rolling since early September, which is why it has reached the record-breaking amount it is now at. Lots of ticket holders hope to be the lucky winner.

Even with a 1 in 292 million probability of winning, the suspense just gets more exciting with every draw.

​What locals say they would do with the money

Residents of Fort Wayne were asked to express their views on what they could do in case they won the jackpot.

The responses were simple yet emotional. "

First, I would visit my children and my grandchildren," said one woman. "I would split it with them; we would travel together. We would give some away along the way if we can."

For her, family comes before all else in life.

“I’ll pay off all my bills and retire,” another local vowed. No more borrowing, no more worrying, just time to sit back and enjoy life.

The wishes make it evident that, for many individuals, winning is not about doing things in a show-off manner. It is about feeling secure and liberated.

Some people think about the future

One man shared a different idea. He said he would buy businesses and a house. His goal would be to make the money grow instead of spending it all at once.

He explained that having money come back to you makes life easier. That way, you can enjoy the money without worrying about running out.

The odds are tough, but hope is still there

The truth is, winning the Powerball jackpot is very rare. Most people will never win it. Still, someone eventually does, and that keeps hope alive.

Even if no one wins the big prize, smaller prizes are still won every draw. That’s why many people keep playing.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing will take place Wednesday night at 11 p.m. It will be shown on local TV.