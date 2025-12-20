Charlotte woman wins $500,000 in Powerball double play drawing

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 07: In this photo illustration, tickets for the upcoming Powerball lottery are seen on November 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. The estimated Powerball jackpot for the November 7th drawing has increased to $1.9 billion, with an estimated lump sum payment of $929.1 million. (Photo illustration by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

A woman from Charlotte has a big reason to smile. Laura Pugerude won $500,000 in the Powerball Double Play drawing after buying a simple lottery ticket.

She added the Double Play option for just $1 extra. That small choice turned an ordinary purchase into a moment she will always remember.

How Laura won the $500,000 prize

Laura bought a $3 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing. She purchased it from Charlotte’s Landing on Express Drive in Charlotte.

Like many players, she chose the Double Play option, which gives players another chance to win with the same numbers.

When the Double Play numbers were announced, Laura matched all five white balls. This match won her a prize of $500,000. The chances of winning this prize are very low. The odds are about 1 in 11.6 million, which makes her win even more special.

The Double Play feature is simple. For $1 more, players get a second drawing using the same numbers. The top Double Play prize can go up to $10 million.

Many people choose it because it gives them one more chance without buying another ticket.

Laura went to lottery headquarters on Thursday to claim her prize. Like all lottery winners, she had to pay federal and state taxes.

After the taxes were taken out, she received $358,751. Even after taxes, it is still a very large amount for anyone.

Powerball buzz continues in North Carolina

While Laura celebrates her win, the Powerball excitement continues across the country.

The current Powerball jackpot has reached $1.5 billion as an annuity. Players who choose the cash option can take home $686.5 million.

Even though the jackpot is huge, winning it is very hard. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. Still, many people enjoy playing and hoping for a lucky break.

Powerball is one of six draw games offered in North Carolina.

Players can buy tickets from local stores or play online through the website or mobile app run by the North Carolina Education Lottery.