Did anyone win? $1.6B Powerball winning numbers are out after Monday’s drawing

AUSTIN, TEXAS - DECEMBER 19: In this photo illustration, a clerk displays Powerball lottery tickets at a convenience store on December 19, 2025 in Austin, Texas. The Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.5 billion, making it the fifth largest in Powerball history. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

​The wait is over for millions of people who bought a Powerball ticket hoping for a life-changing win.

The winning numbers for the huge $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot from Monday night’s drawing are now out, and players everywhere are checking their tickets.

The winning numbers are 36, 54, 18, 3 and 41, with the Powerball number 7. The Power Play was 2x.

If all these numbers match your ticket, it means you could be one of the biggest lottery winners in U.S. history.

How big is the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot?

This $1.6 billion jackpot is not just big, it is historic. It is the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot ever and the fifth-largest lottery prize across Powerball and Mega Millions combined.

The jackpot has been growing for months.

The last time someone won a Powerball jackpot was back in September, when two tickets sold in Missouri and Texas split a $1.787 billion prize.

Since then, no one has matched all six numbers, which is why the prize climbed so high.

Did anyone win the jackpot this time?

As of now, it is still not clear if anyone matched all six numbers on Monday night. If someone did, they would be walking away with a truly massive prize.

Even if there is no jackpot winner, many players still win smaller amounts.

Powerball has eight different ways to win, and even matching just the red Powerball number can earn you some cash.

So if your ticket does not match all six numbers, it is still worth checking carefully.

Cash prize or yearly payments?

If there is a jackpot winner, they will need to make a big choice.

Winners can either take a one-time cash payout or choose the annuity option, which pays the full amount over 30 years.

Most winners choose the cash option, even though it is much lower than the full $1.6 billion.

Taxes also take a big chunk of the prize. Because of this, only winners in a few states could actually become billionaires.

What should you do if you think you won?

If you believe you have a winning ticket, experts suggest two simple steps.

First, sign the back of your ticket right away. This helps protect it if it gets lost.

Second, try to stay quiet about your win at first.

Before telling friends or family, it is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, a tax expert, and a financial advisor. This gives you time to plan and protect your money.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Tickets cost $2, with the Power Play option available for an extra dollar in some states.