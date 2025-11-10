90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny wants to move out while adjusting to living with Sumit's parents

Jenny and Sumit from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Jenny and Sumit, who live together under one roof with Sumit's parents, are facing numerous problems, especially for Jenny, who struggles to adjust and now feels that the peace is short-lived, wanting to move out.

Sumit and Jenny have finally earned the blessing of Sumit’s family after years of opposition, clashes and a secret marriage. However, they had to leave their independent life in India as they moved in with Sumit’s parents.

This led to a series of privacy and personal problems faced by Jenny due to Sumit's overbearing, conservative and controlling mother, Sahna, who is hardly ever impressed with Jenny.

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, season 7, titled Mind the Gap, premiered on November 10, 2025, on TLC, which featured the family laying the foundation of their cafe together, named Family Cafe, which led to a lot of drama as it did not have running water.

Jenny expects to keep all the profit from the cafe to save money, as she plans to move out of Sumit's parents' home. However, the episode saw all the food going to waste and no profit made in the cafe on the first day in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Here's what happened in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7: The cafe's opening

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7, Jenny and Sumit finally prepare to open their long-awaited family cafe. Before they even started working, Jenny was unsatisfied with the place, as she points out how crowded it already feels:

"See how crowded it is already? We're not even working yet. This is such a small space. How are we going to all fit in here?"

Sumit then explains to her that not all of them will be there at the same time, as they are going to prepare a schedule to decide who will be inside the cafe and who will be outside.

He then revealed the logo of their cafe, "Family Cafe," set against a red cloud-shaped background, which raised the spirits of everyone. Then Sumit said,

"When I first showed the location to my family, everybody seems disappointed. But I want to show them that the location is so good that we will going to get good customer over here."

However, things took a dramatic turn when it became apparent that there was no running water in the cafe. In a shocking moment, Sumit’s father fetches water from a nearby source, which does not go down well with Sumit, who questions him:

"I can't believe my heart. This is unfiltered water. The area is next to the toilet. It's not hygienic at all. Well, I don't know what makes him think that he can take water from the bathroom and use it for the kitchen. That's not going to happen in my kitchen."

As Sumit told his mother that they ned to throw all the food made because the water used is unhygienic, she called him out for being so careless that he did not check the availability of water before opening the cafe.

Sumit, visibly defeated, takes accountability for the mistake, calling the situation his own failure rather than his parents:

"I think my parents are right. It's my failure. It's not just theirs."

Jenny was now concerned about what would happen next and what they would do. Sumit then informed her that they would prepare everything from scratch tomorrow, while he threw everything cooked into the dustbin.

Lastly, Jenny pointed out her worries about not making any profit in a confessional:

"Are these people delusional? Am I the only one realizing we didn't make any money today on top of all the food we had to throw away yesterday? Like, what the hell?"

Stay tuned for more updates.