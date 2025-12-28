General Hospital spoilers: Sidwell warns Drew, Willow uncovers a shock, Sonny pushes the gray line

Drew Cain (Image via Youtube / General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on December 29, 2025, goes right into fights, secrets, and power games as Port Charles deals with the results of the recent shooting. From scary warnings to surprising discoveries, many people find themselves at critical crossroads that could shift the balance of control.

As the drama unfolds, partnerships are tested and hidden facts threaten to come out. Laura looks closer to getting what she wants, Drew faces pressure from many people, and Willow finds out something that could change everything. Meanwhile, Sonny once again acts in a way that is not quite right, setting the scene for fights that might not end well for him.

Jordan delivers intel that could change Laura’s strategy

Jordan Ashford finally admits that she has found something useful, and it is news that could help Laura get exactly what she wants. With Sidwell’s name already linked to dangerous business, Jordan’s find might give Laura the power she needs right now. This new step shows that Laura is closer than she has ever been to winning the fight, but using this information could bring some danger with it.

Tracy pushes back as Michael’s secret grows heavier

Tracy Quartermaine finds herself having a hard time with the heavy weight of the secret she is keeping. After seeing Michael Corinthos at Drew’s home on the night of the shooting, Tracy has been quietly helping him hide the truth.

On Monday, she faces Michael and firmly tells him that keeping “her” from knowing what happened is not right. Whether Tracy is talking about Brook Lynn or someone else, her frustration signals that the cover-up may not hold much longer.

Marco proposes an alternative path to Lucas

Marco Rios gives Lucas Jones a different way to move ahead, hinting that there might be another answer to the problem Lucas is having. While the details are still not clear, the question is whether Lucas will be ready to take a chance or stay on the safer path that he has been taking until now.

Sidwell issues Drew a chilling warning

Drew Cain meets with Sidwell, and the talk quickly becomes ominous. Sidwell makes it very clear that if Drew changes his plan, he will be all by himself without any help. This warning shows again just how dangerous Sidwell can be and brings up worries about how stuck Drew might be in this mess.

Willow uncovers shocking information

Willow Cain gets to a party without knowing that she is about to get a shock. She might overhear a crucial conversation involving Sidwell, potentially exposing bribery and darker crimes tied to the judge’s death. Or, Willow could learn details during a visit to Alexis Davis’ home, where new information about the anonymous letter and Tracy’s cover-up may come to light.

Cody offers guidance when it’s needed most

Cody Bell steps in to help with some advice. While it is not yet clear who is hearing his words of wisdom, Cody’s help shows he is trying to make things go in a much better way.

Sonny and ADA Turner clash over morality

Across town, Sonny Corinthos meets with ADA Justine Turner, who firmly states there is no such thing as a gray area. Sonny, unwilling to back down, challenges her perspective and continues to flirt with manipulation. Though Turner believes she can outsmart him, Sonny’s confidence hints that this battle of wits is far from over, and the outcome may surprise them both.

