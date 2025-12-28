ISS modules form core of Russia’s new space station

A general view of inside the Columbus replica / simulator as is attached to the International Space Station or ISS in the ESAs Planetary Robotics Lab, part of the Automation & Robotics Labs, together with the Telerobotics and Haptics Lab and the Orbital Robotics Lab at the European Space Agency on April 14, 2016 in Noordwijk, Netherlands. Space is such a harsh place for humans and machines that future exploration of our Solar System will most likely involve sending robotic explorers to 'test the waters' on uncharted planets before sending humans. The 'Multi-Purpose End To End Robotics Operations Network', or Meteron, project is preparing for that future (Image via Getty)

Russia’s planned post-ISS space station will be built around modules currently attached to the International Space Station.

According to Universe Today, Roscosmos intends to detach the Russian Orbital Segment at the end of the ISS program in 2030 and use those components as the foundation of the Russian Orbital Station.

The approach represents a shift from earlier plans that relied entirely on newly built modules.

The reused elements include Zarya, Zvezda, Poisk, Rassvet, Nauka, and Prichal, which are expected to form the initial configuration of the future station once the ISS reaches retirement.

Reuse of Russian ISS Components in a Post-2030 Orbital Station

Transition from the ISS to the Russian Orbital Station

Universe Today reported that the announcement was made by Oleg Orlov, Director of the Institute of Biomedical Problems at the Russian Academy of Sciences, during a December 18 press conference in Moscow.

Orlov stated that a dedicated commission had examined the feasibility of separating Russia’s modules from the ISS and repurposing them for continued operations in orbit.

The proposal received approval from Roscosmos’ Scientific and Technical Council, identifying reuse of existing ISS modules as the primary scenario for deploying the Russian Orbital Station.

The plan coincides with the scheduled end of the ISS program in 2030, after which participating agencies will deorbit the station.

For Russia, reusing modules already in space reduces the need for multiple launches of replacement infrastructure.

The modules named in the proposal currently make up the Russian Orbital Segment, which provides propulsion, living quarters, docking ports, and research space on the ISS.

Evolution of Russia’s station concepts

Roscosmos’ station plans have changed several times over the past decade.

Universe Today noted that in 2009, Russia proposed the Orbital Piloted Assembly and Experiment Complex, or OPSEK, which would have incorporated ISS modules.

That concept was set aside in 2017 after assessments favored continued ISS participation.

In 2021, Roscosmos announced its intention to withdraw from the ISS program, citing concerns about the age and condition of its modules.

The Russian Orbital Service Station, also known as ROS, was the new name given to the OPSEK idea after the announcement.

This plan included no ISS modules and instead envisaged the new building blocks, starting with a science and power module expected to be sent into space in 2027.

After that, more modules were to come until 2030, with an even larger infrastructure expected by 2035. The most recent choice was to abandon the idea of introducing new parts and instead, to go back to the concept of using the old ISS equipment.

Planned orbit and launch considerations

Under the revised plan, the Russian Orbital Station would operate in an orbit with an inclination of 51.6 degrees, the same inclination used by the ISS.

According to Universe Today, Orlov stated that this choice allows launches from Russian territory, including the Plesetsk Cosmodrome and the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

The construction of these facilities aimed to lessen the reliance on the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Denis Manturov, the Russian Federation's First Deputy Prime Minister, mentioned the altered orbital strategy too in a press conference on December 5, according to Universe Today.

He said that the Russian Academy of Sciences had given up on the earlier proposal for a polar orbit and that the chosen inclination might help in future collaboration with other national stations, like India's planned Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

Technical condition of reused modules

Universe Today also outlined concerns raised about the long-term condition of the ISS modules slated for reuse.

In earlier statements cited by the publication, Orlov discussed microbiological monitoring results showing elevated levels of bacteria and fungi within the Russian segment.

The modules have also experienced air leaks and material fatigue linked to prolonged exposure to radiation and thermal cycling.

Zarya and Unity are approximately 27 years old, while Zvezda has been in orbit for about 25 years. These components were originally designed for a 15-year service life.

Their continued operation requires regular maintenance by the crew, which has been a factor in prior discussions about Russia’s future in low Earth orbit.

Stay tuned for more updates.