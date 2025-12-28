Has The Copenhagen Test been renewed for season 2 or canceled? Here's what we know so far

Simu Liu in The Copenhagen Test (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Peacock])

Peacock has neither canceled nor renewed The Copenhagen Test for a second season at the time of writing. The series has just released its first season and viewership numbers are yet to come out.

All eight episodes of The Copenhagen Test premiered on Peacock on December 27, and it brought mystery and action. Starring Marvel star Simu Liu, the story follows his intelligence agent character named Alexander whose brain has been hacked by nanites.

The hacking allows a mysterious entity to watch through his eyes and listen through his ears. It brings audiences to the edge of their seats as Alexander tries to fish out the culprit while pretending otherwise.

And as far as espionage dramas go, this action thriller questions everyone's loyalty and motives.

The Copenhagen Test kicks off with a decent rating from critics

While Peacock has yet to confirm that the series is getting a second season, The Copenhagen Test is already off to a decent start. On the eve of its release, it scored an impressive 86% on Rotten Tomatoes per ScreenRant. At the time of writing, it still has a decent 75% rating from critics.

That said, the Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes is yet to come in. It will determine if the general viewers have enjoyed the series. Peacock also still has time to make a decision whether or not they should order a second season. It usually depends on the demands of the viewers or the viewership numbers, and the series has only just been released.

How does the season 1 finale set up a potential The Copenhagen Test season 2?

The Copenhagen Test blends science fiction and spy thriller, and there are plenty of plot points, details, and character development that a potential second season could explore. Moreover, the finale of the first season left Alexander's story an opportunity to continue.

There's still a lot about Simu Liu's Alexander Hale that the show can explore. At the end of season 1, he was left with a major decision. Victor, the real mastermind behind hacking Alexander's brain, wants them to join hands. He also reveals that Alexander isn't the only agent who had their brains hacked - there are a few more.

Moreover, there's a hacked agent tracking Michelle. If he joins hands with Victor, he will have access to Michelle's whereabouts and can possibly help her if things flip over, because, as Victor refers to her, Michelle is a loose end. But if Alexander doesn't accept Victor's offer, he won't know what happens to Michelle.

The Copenhagen Test season 1 ends without Alexander making his decision, but it leaves him with plenty of things to ponder. If season 2 gets a greenlight, it could explore his decision, whether to work with Victor and betray The Orphanage, or if he can find a way to safeguard Michelle without going against his organization.

Also, Victor, as the villain, is yet to get screen time. Schiff has been the main antagonist throughout season 1, and it turns out he wasn't really the one who hacked Alexander's brain - it's Victor, who is a close friend of Alexander and his mentor. It's a huge betrayal that was only confirmed in the last five minutes of the series.

And with Victor really the mastermind for the titular test on Alexander and the other agents, there's surely more to him and his covert operation than what's featured in season 1. It's a story to explore in a potential The Copenhagen Test season 2.

Watch all eight episodes of The Copenhagen Test season 1 on Peacock.