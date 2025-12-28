Did anyone win the $21 million jackpot? Powerball numbers released for Saturday, Dec. 27

Hawthorne, CA - October 10: Powerball play tickets on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing is $1.73 Billion.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

There were people all over the country checking their tickets for the Powerball game on Saturday night. The jackpot had risen to $21 million.

This had people hoping for the best. People have their ways of checking if they won or not. They check immediately or wait.

This time around, there was no jackpot winner. Authorities from Powerball revealed that there was no winner of the jackpot prize during the Saturday drawing on Dec. 27.

As a result of this development, the jackpot will now rollover and increase in value for the upcoming drawing.

​Powerball winning numbers for Dec. 27

The winning numbers for the Dec. 27, 2025 Powerball draw were:

5, 20, 34, 39, and 62

Powerball number: 1

Power Play: 2x

Some players may have matched a few numbers and won smaller prizes.

However, no ticket matched all five white balls along with the Powerball. This means the $21 million jackpot was not claimed.

Lottery officials also shared that no ticket even matched all five white balls on their own. That is why the top prize will continue to grow.

Jackpot rolls over to the next draw

Since there was no jackpot winner on Saturday, the prize money will move to the next drawing.

The estimated jackpot for the upcoming draw is now around $33 million. The estimated cash value of that amount is $15.2 million.

When jackpots roll over like this, more people usually decide to play.

Many players feel excited when they see the numbers climb higher. Even so, the lottery always reminds players to play responsibly.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. The drawing is set for 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Powerball drawings happen three times a week. They are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night. People can watch the draw live on the official Powerball website.​

How to check your ticket

After every drawing, players should check their tickets carefully. Winning numbers are shared on the Powerball website and on official state lottery sites.

Players in Ohio can also check results through the Ohio Lottery website. It is important to sign the back of your ticket and keep it in a safe place.

Even though no one won the $21 million jackpot this time, the growing prize gives players another chance.

For many, it is not just about winning big. It is about hope, a little excitement, and waiting to see what the next draw brings.