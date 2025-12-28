Powerball and Daily 3 Midday winning numbers announced by California Lottery for Dec. 27, 2025

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: In a photo illustration, Powerball lottery tickets are seen on a countertop on October 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $1.7 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in history. (Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

​The California Lottery has revealed winning numbers of all their major draw lottery games on December 27, 2025. Many lottery players across the state of California look forward to these lottery games on a daily basis.

Hoping their numbers come up and earn them some luck, whether it is just a small amount of money or maybe something bigger.

There are games which take a short time, such as Daily 3 and Daily 4.

Others, such as Powerball and SuperLotto Plus, have jackpots of huge amounts of money. Below is a clear summary of the results of Saturday's drawings.

​Powerball winning numbers

Powerball is one of the most popular lottery games. Players pick five numbers and one Powerball number. Some also add the Power Play option to increase smaller prizes.

For the December 27, 2025 draw, the winning numbers were:

05, 20, 34, 39, 62

Powerball: 01

Power Play: 2

If your ticket matched some of these numbers, you may have won a prize. Players are advised to check their tickets carefully.

Daily 3 results for midday and evening

Daily 3 is a simple game where players choose three numbers. It has two draws every day, one at midday and one in the evening.

The Daily 3 results for December 27 were:

Midday draw: 8, 1, 6

Evening draw: 9, 8, 6

Many people like this game because it is easy to play and results come quickly.

Daily Derby results

Daily Derby is a race-style game that uses horses instead of regular numbers.

The results for December 27 were:

First place: 2 Lucky Star

Second place: 7 Eureka

Third place: 1 Gold Rush

Race time: 1 minute and 44.87 seconds

Players must match the horses and race time to win prizes.

Fantasy 5 and Daily 4 numbers

Fantasy 5 is another popular game where players pick five numbers.

The Fantasy 5 winning numbers were:

08, 09, 20, 26, 36

Daily 4 is similar to Daily 3 but uses four numbers instead.

The Daily 4 winning numbers were:

5, 6, 8, 4

SuperLotto Plus results

SuperLotto Plus is a California-only game known for its large jackpots.

The winning numbers for December 27 were:

06, 09, 33, 37, 40

Mega Ball: 22

Players are reminded to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.

Winning tickets should be checked as soon as possible so prizes can be claimed on time.