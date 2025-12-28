Local Ohio woman wins big while playing Powerball earlier this month, lottery confirms

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 9 : A customer receives Powerball tickets from a clerk at a 7-Eleven store January 9, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Powerball Jackpot Surged to a record $900 Million in 44 States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands before tonight's drawing. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

An Ohio local was given a surprise that she never asked for or expected. It began with a typical Powerball ticket purchase.

The outcome of her purchase was much more than she bargained for. The Ohio Lottery stated that she won a six-figure prize from the December 13 drawing.

Wins such as this serve as reminders to others why they continue to roll the dice and try their luck.

There is the purchase of the ticket, the waiting, and sometimes a change occurs in a quiet fashion. Something such as this happened to the woman in the state of Ohio.​

A lucky night for Paula H.

The winner is Paula H., a local Ohio resident. She won $100,000 in the Powerball draw held on December 13.

Paula matched four of the five white balls and also matched the Powerball number. This combination usually wins $50,000. But Paula had chosen to add the Power Play option when she bought her ticket. Because of that one extra choice, her prize doubled to $100,000.

The winning numbers for that night were 1, 5, 28, 57, and 58. The Powerball number was 16. These numbers turned an ordinary ticket into something very special.

Where the ticket was bought

Paula bought her winning ticket from the Walmart Supercenter on Bethel Road. It is a place where people go every day for groceries and household items. On that day, it also became the place where a winning Powerball ticket was sold.

Lottery officials often say it is important to sign your ticket and keep it safe. Paula followed the rules and was able to claim her prize without any issues.

Simple plans for her winnings

Paula’s plans for the money are simple and calm. She does not plan on big trips or flashy spending.

According to the Ohio Lottery, she wants to buy a farm.

Her dream is to raise animals and live a peaceful life. It is a goal many people talk about but few get to act on. This win has given her the chance to start fresh and build something she truly wants.

Paula’s story shows how small choices can lead to big moments. Buying a ticket. Adding the Power Play. Checking the numbers. Sometimes that is all it takes.

For many people in Ohio, her win is a reminder that luck can show up when you least expect it. You never really know which ticket might change your life.