Someone in Arkansas wins $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot but will remain anonymous for three years

​Yes, someone in Arkansas has officially won the massive $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot. It is one of the biggest lottery wins in U.S. history.

But for now, no one knows who the winner is. The person who won will remain anonymous for up to three years under Arkansas law.

The winning ticket was sold at a Murphy USA gas station in Cabot, Arkansas.

The numbers that won were 4, 25, 31, 52 and 59, with the red Powerball number 19. This drawing ended a long Powerball run that lasted for many weeks.

The winner has time to claim the prize

The lottery winner does not need to rush. Arkansas Lottery officials say the person has 180 days, or about six months, to come forward and claim the prize. This gives the winner time to think, plan, and get advice.

Most Powerball winners choose the lump sum option instead of yearly payments.

If the Arkansas winner does the same, they would receive about $834.9 million before taxes. Even after taxes, it is still a life-changing amount of money.

Why the winner can stay private

Arkansas allows lottery winners who win more than $500,000 to keep their identity private for three years.

After that time, the winner’s name becomes public. This rule was added to help protect people who suddenly become very rich.

Many winners face pressure from strangers, friends, and even distant relatives asking for money.

Some also worry about safety. Staying anonymous gives the winner peace and space to adjust to their new life.

Experts say planning is important

Lottery officials and money experts strongly suggest that winners speak to a lawyer and a financial adviser before claiming the prize.

Sudden wealth can be exciting, but it can also be stressful.

Some past lottery winners have lost their money because they did not plan well. Having the right people around helps protect both the money and mental health.

The town and store also benefit

The gas station that sold the winning ticket will also receive a reward. The Murphy USA store in Cabot will get a $50,000 bonus for selling the jackpot ticket. This is part of how the lottery thanks retailers.

Now that the jackpot has been won, the Powerball prize resets to $20 million for the next drawing. The game starts fresh again.