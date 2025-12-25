Lucky Powerball ticket worth $2.8 million purchased at Inland Empire 7-Eleven, lottery officials confirm

EMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: In an aerial view, a billboard shows the Powerball lottery prize at $1 billion on August 29, 2025 in Emeryville, California. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1 billion ahead of the Labor Day weekend. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

​​A huge Powerball jackpot may have gone to another state, but someone in Southern California still had a very lucky Christmas Eve.

A Powerball ticket sold in the Inland Empire has won $2.8 million, according to California Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold in Chino Hills, and while it did not win the $1.8 billion jackpot, it still brought a life-changing amount of money to one lucky player.

A lucky stop at a local 7-Eleven

The ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Chino Hills Parkway.

The player matched five out of the six winning numbersfrom Wednesday night’s Christmas Eve drawing.

Missing the red Powerball number meant they didn’t win the jackpot, but matching the five white balls is still a very big deal.

In California, lottery prizes are not always fixed. The final payout depends on how many tickets are sold and how many people win the same prize. Because of this system, the prize grew from the usual $1 million to $2,811,275.

The store itself is no stranger to lottery history. Back in 2016, the same 7-Eleven sold a ticket that won a massive $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. That makes this location especially lucky in the eyes of many players.

What happened to the $1.8 billion jackpot?

While California did not land the top prize this time, the $1.817 billion Powerball jackpot was finally won.

A single ticket sold in Arkansas matched all six numbers and claimed the full jackpot. This officially ended one of the longest Powerball jackpot runs ever.

Because the jackpot was won, Powerball has now reset to $20 million for the next drawing. Ticket sales for the next round are already underway.

Why this win is still huge

Winning $2.8 million can change a person’s life in many ways.

It could mean buying a home, clearing loans, helping family members, or simply living without constant money stress. For many players, matching five numbers is already a dream outcome.

Lottery officials are reminding players to check their tickets carefully, especially after big drawings.

Winners are also advised to sign the back of their ticket right away and keep it somewhere safe.

Taking time before claiming the prize is also important. Many experts suggest speaking with a financial advisor or lawyer before making big decisions.

While the record-breaking jackpot went elsewhere, the Inland Empire still has a reason to celebrate.

One simple stop at a neighborhood store turned into a multi-million-dollar holiday surprise.

For Powerball players, this win is a reminder that even when the jackpot slips away, big prizes can still be closer than you think.