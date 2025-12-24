39 winners announced in Mega Millions, Powerball and New Jersey Lottery drawings last week

CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 10: Powerball Lottery tickets are seen at a store as U.S. Powerball jackpot grows $1.7 billion, in San Carlos, California, United States on October 10, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Last week brought a lot of happy news for lottery players across New Jersey.

The New Jersey Lottery shared that 39 people won $10,000 or more while playing Powerball, Mega Millions, and other state lottery games between December 15 and December 21.

The winning tickets were sold all over the state, from small neighborhood stores to online lottery apps.

​Powerball brings the biggest wins

Powerball was the biggest reason behind many smiles last week.

The largest win was $500,000, and the ticket was bought online through the Jackpocket app in Essex County.

Several other players won $200,000 each, with tickets sold at places like gas stations and convenience stores in Parsippany, Rockaway, and Monmouth County.

There were also many $50,000 Powerball winners.

These tickets were bought at everyday spots people visit all the time, such as Wawa, ShopRite, 7-Eleven, Quick Chek, liquor stores, and local food marts.

Some players also won by buying tickets online, showing that both in-store and digital purchases can pay off.​

Mega Millions and Jersey Cash 5 add to the joy

Powerball wasn’t the only game creating excitement. A Mega Millions ticket worth $20,000 was sold in Little Falls. Jersey Cash 5 also had some big moments.

One player won nearly $475,000 from a ticket sold in Manahawkin, while two others picked up over $160,000 each from tickets sold in Flemington and nearby areas.

These wins may not be billion-dollar jackpots, but for the people who won them, they are still life-changing amounts.

Scratch-off and fast play games also shine

Many players found luck in other New Jersey Lottery games too.

Several tickets won amounts between $10,000 and $163,000 from games like Merry Money, Wild Card Poker, Loteria, Crossword, Blue Line Bingo, and Millionaire Maker.

These winning tickets came from small local shops across different counties, proving that big wins don’t always come from big stores.

Check your tickets carefully

The New Jersey Lottery is reminding players to double-check their tickets.

Many people forget to scan their tickets or assume they didn’t win. Even smaller prizes can make a difference, and you never know until you look closely.

With 39 winners in just one week, it’s clear that luck was spread all across New Jersey.

Whether the ticket was bought online or at a corner store, last week showed that a simple ticket can turn into a very happy surprise.

