Deerfield sells $1M Powerball winning ticket as jackpot surges to $1.7B ahead of next draw

A lucky Powerball ticket sold in Deerfield has turned one player into a millionaire, while the Powerball jackpot keeps climbing to an eye-watering $1.7 billion.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the $1 million winning ticket from Monday night’s draw was sold at a Mobil gas station on Waukegan Road in Deerfield.

The winner has not come forward yet, which is very common in the first few days after a big win.

For now, all that is known is that someone in Deerfield is holding a ticket worth $1 million.

Here are the winning numbers

The winning numbers from Monday night’s Powerball drawing were:

3, 18, 36, 41, and 54

Powerball: 7

The Deerfield player matched all five white ball numbers but missed the Powerball.

That single missed number is the difference between $1 million and the massive jackpot. Still, winning $1 million is a life-changing moment for most people.

Because no ticket matched all six numbers, the jackpot rolled over once again.

That rollover pushed the next jackpot to an estimated $1.7 billion.

The jackpot keeps getting bigger

The Powerball jackpot has now reached $1.7 billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the United States.

If someone wins it, it would be the fourth biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Each time there is no jackpot winner, the prize grows even larger.

This is why lines at gas stations and convenience stores tend to get longer as the jackpot climbs.

Many people buy tickets for fun, dreaming about what they would do if they won.

Other Illinois players also won

The Deerfield ticket was not the only winning ticket in Illinois on Monday night.

Another player in the state won $100,000 by matching four numbers and the Powerball, along with the Power Play option.

Seven more Illinois players won $50,000 each by matching four numbers and the Powerball without Power Play.

These wins show that even when no one hits the jackpot, many players still walk away with serious money.

Check your tickets carefully

The Illinois Lottery is reminding everyone who bought a Powerball ticket to check their numbers carefully.

Sometimes people forget to look at their tickets or assume they did not win. Smaller prizes can still add up and should not be ignored.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night. Tickets cost $2, and the Power Play option costs an extra $1.

With the jackpot now sitting at $1.7 billion, excitement is building fast. For now, Deerfield can celebrate being the place where Illinois’ latest Powerball millionaire bought their winning ticket.