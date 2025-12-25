Florida Lottery releases Powerball, Lotto and Cash4Life winning numbers for December 24, 2025

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: A customer purchases a Powerball lottery ticket at the Brew Market & Cafe on October 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $1.7 billion, making it the second largest jackpot in history. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

​The Florida Lottery has released the winning numbers for several lottery games played on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

Many people across the state are now checking their tickets to see if Christmas Eve brought them a win.

Florida has many lottery games. Some have very big jackpots, like Powerball, while others are daily games where people win smaller prizes more often.

Below is a simple look at the main results from December 24.

Powerball results for December 24

The winning Powerball numbers are:

04, 25, 31, 52, 59

Powerball: 19

Power Play: 2x

If you added the Power Play option, some prizes can be doubled. This depends on how many numbers you matched.

The Powerball Double Play numbers are:

03, 15, 19, 29, 35

Powerball: 21

Double Play gives players another chance to win using the same ticket.

Florida Lotto winning numbers

The Florida Lotto numbers drawn on December 24 are:

03, 07, 25, 38, 41, 43

The Lotto Double Play numbers are:

10, 16, 33, 37, 39, 51

Florida Lotto drawings happen twice a week and usually have bigger prize amounts.

Cash4Life and Fantasy 5 results

The Cash4Life winning numbers are:

04, 17, 18, 21, 60

Cash Ball: 04

Cash4Life is different because the top prize pays winners daily money for life instead of one big payout.

The Fantasy 5 results are:

Midday: 02, 04, 07, 20, 33

Evening: 12, 13, 15, 22, 28

​

Fantasy 5 is drawn twice every day and has better odds than many big jackpot games.

Cash Pop and Pick game results

The Cash Pop numbers for December 24 are:

Morning: 04

Midday: 06

Afternoon: 05

Evening: 11

Late Night: 04

​

The Pick game results are:

Pick 2

Midday: 7-0 (Fireball 5)

Evening: 7-9 (Fireball 3)

​

Pick 3

Midday: 1-4-6 (Fireball 5)

Evening: 1-3-4 (Fireball 3)

​

Pick 4

Midday: 7-6-0-8 (Fireball 5)

Evening: 2-6-4-8 (Fireball 3)

​

Pick 5

Midday: 7-5-9-2-5 (Fireball 5)

Evening: 0-2-6-8-6 (Fireball 3)

​

How to claim your winnings

Florida Lottery tickets can be bought at gas stations, grocery stores, and convenience shops. Small prizes can be claimed at stores. Bigger prizes must be claimed at a Florida Lottery office.

Players should always sign the back of their ticket and check the official Florida Lottery website for full rules.

If you played on December 24, it’s a good time to check your numbers carefully.