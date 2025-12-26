Idaho lottery player wins $100,000 in Powerball drawing on Christmas Eve

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: A customer stands beneath an enlarged symbolic check for $1.08 billion in Las Palmitas Mini Market on July 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The $1.08 billion winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market for the July 19th drawing. The jackpot is the third largest in Powerball history and was picked after three months of drawings without a winner. The mini market is located in the downtown Fashion District close to Skid Row. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Christmas Eve was a day of mixed emotions for many Powerball players. Though no one won the massive jackpot, for one individual in Idaho, Christmas Eve turned out to be a lucky day.

A Powerball ticket sold in Idaho won $100,000. Christmas Eve turned out to be a moment to remember for one family in the region.

After the Powerball jackpot had been growing steadily ever since September, the waiting finally came to an end on the 24th of December.

One lucky ticket, this time from the state of Arkansas, managed to get all the winning numbers and walked away with the gigantic prize amounting to $1.817 billion. Of course, the state of Idaho had cause for celebrations as well.

​A big night for Powerball players

By Wednesday evening, the Powerball jackpot had reached an eye-catching $1.817 billion. Many people were checking their phones, watching the draw, or refreshing websites to see the winning numbers.

One ticket matched all six numbers and claimed the top prize, ending a long run of drawings without a jackpot winner.

Along with the jackpot, many other players across the country won large prizes. Several tickets won $1 million, and many others picked up smaller but still exciting amounts. It was a busy and emotional night for lottery players everywhere.

How Idaho’s $100,000 ticket won

In Idaho, one Powerball ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball. Normally, that prize would be worth $50,000.

However, Powerball tickets sold in Idaho automatically include the Power Play option.

On Christmas Eve, the Power Play multiplier was 2X. This doubled the prize, turning the $50,000 win into $100,000.

That extra boost made the win even sweeter for the lucky ticket holder.

While $100,000 may not mean quitting a job or buying a mansion, it can still make a big difference. For many families, that kind of money can help pay off bills, cover expenses, or bring peace of mind during the holidays.

Jackpot resets after historic win

With the jackpot now claimed, Powerball has reset its top prize to $20 million for the next drawing.

The next draw will take place on Saturday night. While the prize is smaller, excitement usually builds fast once the jackpot starts growing again.

Powerball officials also remind players that the odds of winning any prize are about 1 in 25.

The odds of winning the jackpot are much lower, at about 1 in 292 million. Still, stories like this Idaho win show that smaller prizes can still be life-changing.

More chances coming for Idaho players

Idaho players still have more chances to win soon. The Idaho Million Dollar Raffle drawing is coming up at the end of December. That draw includes two $1 million prizes, along with new $50,000 and $100,000 prizes.

