Christmas Eve brings surprise $100,000 Powerball win for a lucky Minnesota player

NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 05: A newsstand in Manhattan advertises the latest Powerball Jackpot, now reaching $1.8 billion, on September 05, 2025, in New York City. Saturday night's drawing will follow no winners from Wednesday's $1.4 billion grand prize, Powerball said. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Christmas Eve turned out to be extra special for one Powerball player in Minnesota. While most people were busy wrapping gifts, cooking meals, or spending time with family, one ticket quietly turned into a $100,000 win.

The prize came from the Powerball drawing held on December 24.

The winning ticket matched four numbers and also had the Power Play option. That small extra choice made a big difference and helped boost the prize to $100,000.

Where the winning ticket was bought

The lucky Powerball ticket was purchased at Jerry’s Foods in Woodbury, Minnesota.

The store is located at 7760 Hargis Parkway. For the shopper who bought the ticket, it became a holiday moment they will never forget.

Matching four numbers may not sound like a jackpot, but with Power Play added, it becomes a very meaningful amount of money.

For many families, $100,000 can help pay off loans, cover daily needs, or simply bring peace of mind.

A long Powerball run ends on Christmas Eve

The December 24 drawing was also important because it marked the end of a very long Powerball jackpot run.

The jackpot had been rolling over since early September and finally reached a massive $1.817 billion.

That huge jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Arkansas, making it one of the biggest Powerball wins ever.

While Minnesota did not win the top prize, many players in the state still walked away with good wins during this period.

Minnesota players had plenty of wins

During this long jackpot run, Minnesota players saw a lot of success.

According to the Minnesota Lottery, more than 700,000 winning tickets were sold in the state during this time.

These wins included:

One $1 million ticket

One $100,000 ticket

Twenty $50,000 tickets

​

Minnesota Lottery officials said the long jackpot run made the end of the year exciting. They were happy to see so many local players win something, even if it was not the main jackpot.

How winners can claim their prize

In Minnesota, lottery winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

For prizes over $50,000, winners must visit the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville in person.

Prizes of $50,000 or less can be claimed by mail or at a regional office. It is always a good idea to call ahead and check office hours before visiting.

Winner privacy in Minnesota

Winners in Minnesota are allowed to keep their identity private if they want.

Unless the winner agrees to publicity, their name and city will not be shared. This rule has been in place since 2021 for prizes over $10,000.

For one Minnesota player, Christmas Eve now carries an extra meaning.