Historic Powerball win as $1.82 billion jackpot is claimed, ranking second largest in lottery history

Hawthorne, CA - December 1: Crumpled up losing lottery tickets sit in a wastebasket at Bluebird Liquor on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 in Hawthorne, CA. The Powerball jackpot has reached $740 million after no weekend winner was chosen. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

​A single Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas has made history. One lucky person matched all six numbers on Christmas Eve and won a massive $1.82 billion Powerball jackpot.

This is now the second biggest lottery prize ever won in the United States.

The winning numbers were 4, 25, 31, 52, 59, and the red Powerball 19.

Because many people bought tickets just before the draw, the jackpot grew even bigger than expected. Only one Powerball prize in history has been higher than this one.

For one person, Christmas Eve turned into a life-changing night.

How the jackpot became so big

This jackpot did not happen in one week. The prize kept growing because no one won for 46 straight draws.

Each time nobody won, the money rolled over and became larger.

As the jackpot crossed the billion-dollar mark, more and more people started buying tickets.

Stores across the country saw long lines. Everyone hoped this would be their lucky moment.

Finally, on Christmas Eve, that long wait ended with one winning ticket sold in Arkansas.

What the winner can choose next

The winner now has a big decision to make. They can take the prize in yearly payments spread over many years, or choose a one-time cash payment.

The cash option is about $834 million before taxes.

Most winners usually choose this option because they get the money right away. Taxes will take a large part, but it is still an amount most people cannot imagine.

The winner has six months to come forward and claim the prize.

Why the winner’s name will stay secret

Arkansas allows lottery winners to stay anonymous for three years. This means the winner does not have to share their name right away.

This rule helps protect winners from unwanted attention, pressure, and safety risks. Many lottery winners prefer privacy so they can make plans quietly and safely.

For now, the winner’s identity will remain unknown.

Many others also won money

Even though only one person won the jackpot, many other players won smaller prizes.

Several tickets across the country won $1 million by matching five numbers. Hundreds more won $50,000 or $100,000.

Powerball tickets cost $2, but the chances of winning the jackpot are very small — about 1 in 292 million.

Still, people continue to play because of stories like this one.

What happens now in Powerball

Now that the jackpot has been won, Powerball resets to $20 million for the next draw. Drawings will continue every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.