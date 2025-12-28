Nicola from Love Is Blind: Italy shares emotional Christmas video reminiscing pod moment

Nicola Botticini (Image via Instagram/@nicolabotticini)

Nicola Botticini from Love Is Blind: Italy recently shared an emotional Christmas video in which he reimagines the moment from the pods when he stormed off after an argument with Karen Norman, knocking over a Christmas tree.

In the Instagram video, Nicola places a gift under a new tree as he reminisces about the pod scene where he becomes upset after learning that Karen knows he is still exploring a connection with another participant, Ludovica Cappello, and that she wants to pause communication until he is clear about his decision.

That moment, captured in Love Is Blind: Italy, ends with Nicola knocking over a Christmas tree and storming out of the pod, visibly angry and emotional.​​

Nicola’s Christmas video and Love Is Blind: Italy







The Christmas video is set in a home with a decorated tree, and Nicola first shows a reenactment of the pod argument from Love Is Blind: Italy, where he walks away and knocks over the tree.

He then transitions to a peaceful scene: he places a wrapped gift under a new Christmas tree, decorates it with a red bow on top, and speaks directly to the camera.​​

The video is captioned in Italian, which translates to:



"In this last period, I’ve let you see me cry, smile, and fall in love. You’ve seen my strengths, my flaws, and I hope also my heart. I’ve tried to simply be myself, with my mistakes, my fears, and my skeletons in the closet, aware that I’m a person who always gives everything, respecting the human values that are fundamental to me. Hoping that all of this has reached you, Brando and I thank you and wish you a Merry Christmas, everyone!"



Giovanni from Love Is Blind: Italy replied to the video with: "Qualcuno lo sposi" ("Someone marry him"), to which Karen Norman responded with the "raising hand" emoji.​

The pod moment in Love Is Blind: Italy







In Love Is Blind: Italy, Nicola forms a strong connection with Karen Norman in the pods, but he also continues to date Ludovica Cappello, leading to tension when Karen learns he is still exploring that connection.

Karen becomes emotional and tells Nicola they should pause communication until he is clear about his decision, which triggers his outburst.​​

That scene, in which Nicola knocks over the Christmas tree and storms off, became one of the most talked‑about moments in the early episodes of Love Is Blind: Italy.

In an earlier post, Nicola had shared the original clip of that moment with the caption:



"A mix of emotions... I admit: for me this is always a bit difficult. And yet I have discovered that for many of you this was the favorite moment in the first episodes So you tell me... are u putting up the Xmas tree? Tell me something, I’m curious".​​



The post drew a mix of comments from viewers and fellow Love Is Blind: Italy participants, with some calling him the Grinch and others defending his emotional reaction.

Life after Love Is Blind: Italy

Since Love Is Blind: Italy, Nicola has remained active on social media, sharing travel, professional DJ work across Italy, and moments tied directly to the show.

He works as a sales manager in Milan but continues to DJ at bars, lounges, and nightlife venues, blending his day job with his passion for music.​

Nicola and Karen Norman began their journey together in the pods of Love Is Blind: Italy and left the show engaged, later getting married.

Their relationship has been discussed widely by fans, especially in light of Nicola’s pod outburst and Karen’s hesitation about his feelings for her.​​

In the reunion special of Love Is Blind: Italy, Karen stated that she wants to keep Nicola in her life, and the couple described their bond as one built on maturity and commitment, despite the early drama in the pods.

Nicola has since returned to his routine in Milan, while still engaging with the Love Is Blind: Italy community and reflecting on the pod moments that defined his journey on the show.​

Stay tuned for more updates.