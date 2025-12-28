Why did Elisa say yes to Alessandro A. on Love Is Blind: Italy? Relationship journey explored

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty

Love Is Blind: Italy is a show that focuses on single men and women dating each other without seeing one another, thus making connections only through the conversations in the pods.

In the first season, Elisa and Alessandro A. were two participants who met and fell in love during this stage of the experiment. In several pod dates, they talked about their lives, values, and relationship and marriage expectations.

At that time, Elisa was 30, and she discovered that Alessandro was 26. They even had the age difference as the subject of their conversations, particularly when they were discussing a long-term commitment.

In talking about his family background and past experiences, Alessandro also brought up the death of his father when he was still a little boy.

During the experiment, their talks became more and more about themselves. Alessandro even told Elisa that he was the one he wanted to have a connection with, out of all his pod dates.

The proposal that marked a key moment in their Love Is Blind: Italy journey was the result of their relationship, which was the closest one among all the other pod phases.

Building a connection through conversations in Love Is Blind: Italy

Elisa and Alessandro A., after several meetings in the pods, gradually became familiar with each other through both structured and open-ended conversations.

Immediately, they covered the basics like their ages, daily habits, and views on marriage.

Elisa was inquisitive enough to ask Alessandro if his age would influence his readiness for a committed relationship. He answered her about his goal and stated that he was not reluctant to make his life known to someone.

During one of their dates, Alessandro explained what he wanted in a partner, saying, “I wanna find my best friend, my partner, my confidant, my ride-or-die.”

This statement helped Elisa understand how he viewed relationships.

He also shared that he felt calm when talking to her and noticed a difference between his connection with Elisa and his conversations with other women.

On a later date, Alessandro sent flowers and a handwritten letter to Elisa. They both got ready with question lists for their relationship.

Upon a request to reveal a personal side he had never shared with others, Alessandro disclosed the passing of his father and said, "My dad died when I was only 12 years old."

This point deepened their conversations and sped up their understanding of each other's past and principles.

The proposal in the pods in Love Is Blind: Italy

As the pod phase came closer to ending, Alessandro spoke more openly about how he felt about Elisa. He told her he looked forward to talking to her and that his aim in the experiment was to leave with her.

He said the experience felt intense at times, but his feelings for her stayed the same.

Alessandro shared that hearing Elisa’s voice brought him a sense of calm, saying, “As soon as I hear your voice, I feel at peace.”

He also stated that he could imagine a future with her, even though he understood that building a relationship would take time outside the pods. These conversations helped clarify where both stood before making a decision.

During their final pod date, Alessandro knelt and proposed to Elisa. She responded by describing how their time together felt familiar and reassuring.

Elisa said that being with him felt like being at home and accepted the proposal. Her answer confirmed their decision to continue the experiment together beyond the pods.

Their engagement marked the end of their pod journey and the beginning of the next phase of Love Is Blind: Italy, where couples move forward without the wall separating them.



The couple ended up getting married and according to the reunion update, they are still going strong.

