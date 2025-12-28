Home Reimagined's Vern Yip breaks down color, pattern, and texture on Live with Kelly and Mark

Vern Yip (Image via Getty)

Home Reimagined host Vern Yip brought his design methodology to daytime television during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, using a step-by-step demonstration to explain how homeowners can approach decorating with intention rather than guesswork.

The segment centered on the principles that also guide Yip’s work on Home Reimagined—color, pattern, and texture—applied not to warehouses or churches, but to an everyday living room setup.

Introduced as a designer who has “been sharing his design expertise with us now for decades,” Yip appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark to promote his book, Color Pattern Texture: The Foundation to Make Your Home Your Own, while translating the same disciplined thinking seen on Home Reimagined into practical guidance for viewers at home.

The on-air lesson focused on sequence: what to choose first, what to delay, and how limitations can clarify decisions.

Home Reimagined brings Vern Yip’s design logic to daytime TV







Early in the segment, Yip laid out the framework that underpins both Home Reimagined and his book. He said,



“Color, pattern, texture. These are every designer’s three most powerful tools.”



The demonstration that followed showed how those tools function best when applied in a deliberate order rather than all at once.

Yip cautioned against a common starting point. He said,



“A lot of people like to start with paint. That’s the last thing that you should do cuz you have limitless options.”



Instead, he advised beginning with an element that naturally restricts choices:



“It’s something meaningful, a piece of artwork, a multicolored pattern fabric, or a multicolor pattern rug.”



Using a multicolored patterned rug as the foundation, Yip explained why constraint simplifies decision-making. He said,



“You don’t have that many options. So, it makes sense to start there.”



That approach mirrors the challenges he encounters on Home Reimagined, where existing architectural features dictate design paths rather than allowing unlimited freedom.

From the rug, Yip moved to wall coverings, presenting a sequence of options that demonstrated how a room can shift in character without abandoning cohesion.

A plain neutral wall was positioned as a baseline, followed by wallpaper choices that introduced pattern while maintaining restraint.

As Yip noted, the colors used throughout were drawn directly from the rug. He said,



“All these colors are pulled from this rug.”



The segment emphasized that harmony does not require exact matches. He framed the process as using the initial choice as a guide:



“You have a guide that’s now teaching you what to do.”



Throughout Live with Kelly and Mark, Yip directed hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos through hands-on styling exercises, assigning each a different color direction derived from the same rug.

Mark handled neutral and blue combinations, while Kelly worked with red and orange tones. Reinforcing the idea that variation can exist within a single framework, Yip said,



“These are just pulling from different colors that already are in the rug.”



As the demonstration progressed, Yip layered in accessories—throws, pillows, vases, and lampshades—each chosen to add texture or pattern rather than visual noise. He said,



“You don’t need to have like just a plain white lampshade. You can have something with pattern or… something with texture and pattern.”



The segment also addressed viewers who prefer paint over wallpaper. Yip reiterated why paint decisions should come late in the process.

“It’s really the last thing that you should solidify,” he said, noting the availability of tools like sample pots and removable wall stickers.

“All of these color chips… were pulled out of the rug,” he added, again returning to the idea of starting with a fixed reference point.

In discussing his book, Yip explained how its structure mirrors the on-air lesson. “There’s a color dictionary after the color section,” he said, describing explanations for distinctions such as “the difference between azure blue and cerulean blue.”

He also referenced a pattern dictionary that defines terms like ikat and damask, alongside visual sequences that show “how these rooms are built… just like we did today.”

The appearance positioned Home Reimagined not simply as a renovation series but as an extension of Yip’s broader design philosophy.

On Home Reimagined, that philosophy is applied to buildings never meant to be homes; on Live with Kelly and Mark, it was scaled to a sofa, a rug, and a set of throw pillows.

In both cases, the emphasis remained the same: start with what limits you, let it guide you, and build outward with care.

By the end of the segment, Yip’s approach had been reduced to a repeatable process rather than a matter of taste.

The method he applies on Home Reimagined—working within constraints, respecting existing elements, and layering deliberately—was presented as accessible to any viewer willing to slow down and follow a sequence.

Home Reimagined continues to air on Magnolia Network, while Yip’s design framework now reaches a broader audience through his book and appearances like this one on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Stay tuned for more updates.