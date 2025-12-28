King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Ken grabs robes from the historic fight between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier

Ken Goldin and Laura Goldin (Image Via Getty)

Ken and his team had a successful stint in Japan. They achieved their goal of $2 million in consignment.

Ken is on a high and wants to achieve success both in North America and in Asia.

In episode 5 of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, viewers see some of the rare memorabilia that includes vintage Star Wars, Bo Nix’s 1/1 Gold Vinyl Downtown, movie props and more.

But the spotlight of the episode was Ken finding Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier’s robes from the legendary match in Manila.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Ken gets hold of a rare collectible from ‘The Thrilla in Manilla’







While talking to his daughter, Ken talks about Darren Prince.

Aften Laura makes a joke about Darren, Ken states:



“Darren Prince is an agent. So, he represents Magic Johnson, a lot of models, and when they were alive, he was working with both Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.”



He further continued, saying:



“He invited me to L.A. and said he’s got some boxing items from Ali and Frazier. So, I am hoping it’s something related to the Thrilla in Manila.”



In his confessional, Ken talks about how significant the match between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in Manila was.

He remarks:



“This year marks the 50th anniversary of Ali-Frazier 3, ‘The Thrilla in Manilla.’ And if I know that you can be damn sure Darren knows that and I bet that’s why he’s reaching out to me.”



Ken meets up with Darren Prince, where he shares more about his work.

Darren shares:



“I am Darren Prince, president and CEO of Prince Marketing Group. We represent iconic athletes and celebrities. Clients that have passed were Smokin’ Joe Frazier, Muhammad Ali, Jerry West. Magic Johnson been a client for 31 years.”



Darren takes Ken to see the sought-after item from his collection.

After seeing the item, Ken said:



“This is royalty.”



The items were the robes that were worn by Frazier and Ali during their historic match in Manilla.

Darren reveals the item, saying:



“These are worn robes from ‘The Thrilla in Manila’ era.”



Ken explains the history of the match and the significance of the robes in a confessional.

He says:



“In 1974, Muhammad Ali regains his title. However, one main rival stood in his way. Joe Fraizer. They had fought twice. Frazier won the first time. Ali won the second time. The ultimate tiebreaker that was ‘The Thrilla in Manilla.’ With Muhammad Ali coming out on top and retaining his heavyweight title. And that, people say, was the greatest boxing match of all times.”



Ken checks the pieces and is amazed with the condition and quality.

He remarks:



“The first thing I notice, you gotta look at the tag. Made expressly for Muhammad Ali. The public was never able to buy something like this. See how all threads here are popped? That is from multiple wearings and multiple washings.”



He further inspected the robes and found markings on Joe Frazier’s robe.

Ken remarked:



“That is a consistent buildup of the swear that he had. I mean, this is really, really, really worn a lot.”



Goldin talks about the robes in his confessional, stating that finding blood or sweat “is not a bad thing.”

He exclaims:



“This is literally their DNA on the robes. Seeing something like that makes people feel closer to the boxer. It also makes the item more valuable.”



When Darren asks about the prices the pieces could fetch, Ken shares that the pieces could go for “a quarter million for the pair.”

Darren also shared that some of the amount that robes fetch will go to his foundation, Aiming High.

He wants to help people in need who are fighting against substance abuse and mental health.

