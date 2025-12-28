Did Kai Cenat and Gigi break up? Allegations & more explored

Kai Cenat has not responded to Gigi Alayah's Instagram Story until now (Image via Getty)

Kai Cenat and Gigi Alayah have reportedly split. The announcement came after they each posted separate Instagram Stories about their relationship without directly referencing one another. The latest update made headlines when Kai shared a statement across two platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), on December 27. While he revealed few details about the alleged breakup with Alayah, the streamer wrote:

“I’m single. I will never be in another relationship again.”

Netizens reacted strongly to Cenat’s statement. Some social media posts accused Gigi Alayah of cheating on him with NBA YoungBoy, with allegations reportedly originating from a DJ Akademiks livestream, per Baller Alert.

An hour after Cenat’s Instagram Story went viral, Alayah fired back. She accused him of playing the “sympathetic role” and posted:

“I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about me off a FAKE twitter post is insane. I’ve never cheated on him, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man.”

Neither side has responded further.

Kai Cenat and Gigi Alayah’s relationship became official last year

Kai Cenat first announced his relationship during a livestream, where he was joined by friends, including Duke Dennis. Dennis joked that he knew Cenat was smitten, noting Kai had been skipping clips of TikTok star Cookingwithky. Where Is The Buzz reported the pair had been spotted together multiple times beforehand.

Gigi Alayah, known as Gabrielle on YouTube, rose to fame on TikTok around five years ago with lifestyle content that inspires women to pursue their goals. She has amassed five million views there, with her latest video posted four days ago.

Outside of social media, she owns the clothing brand Saintnine, which she launched two years ago.

While chatting with Fanum in the stream, Cenat said he felt “peaceful” from the romance: