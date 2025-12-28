“That makes me nauseous”: Vanderpump Rules alum Demy opens up about the conspiracy theories behind Peter’s identity

Vanderpump Rules (Image via Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules star Demy Selem recently addressed the ongoing theories surrounding SUR’s long-time manager, Peter Madrigal and the mysterious SUR bartender, Paulo Gorsse, being the same person.

There were rumors that both Demy and Natalie had dated Paulo. Deny has set the record straight and denied any rumors that Peter and Paulo are the same person. She addressed the rumor while telling Decider,

“That makes me nauseous. I’m sorry. That makes me sick because Peter’s one of my closest friends. First of all, Peter is only 42. OK, so, not my type.”

Vanderpump Rules alum Demy Selem sets the record straight about Peter’s identity

When asked about the ongoing conspiracy theory that Peter and Paulo are the same person, Demy Selem called these rumours crazy. She revealed that she and Peter had actually laughed about it because he is the kind of friend she has who has never tried to hit on her or do anything with her.

Selem further reflected on her friendship with Peter, saying how when she started at SUR, they had always just been friends. Selem further told DECIDER,

“He and I have slept in the same bed. When I’m drunk, because he lives down the street from SUR, I can go and sleep in his bed. Nothing. You know what I mean? Peter is one of my closest friends. So when people say that, I’m just like, 'Oh, my God, you guys are insane.' Who comes up with this kind of stuff?”

When asked whether viewers are going to see more of Peter this season or see him in the background of any of the upcoming scenes, Selem said,

"You might see him maybe in the background. During the summer, he was doing other work and stuff and travelling. So I honestly don’t think he was there as much, but maybe in the background, yeah."

Demy Selem says sometimes she “can't stand” Natalie

As viewers saw in the last few episodes, there was growing tension between Natalie and Demy after Demy confronted her for being late for her shift. When asked about their present equation with each other, Demy came up with an interesting response:

“Natalie and I are very up and down. We always said we needed couples therapy or something. We are very up and down. We’re like Kim and Marcus. I’m not kidding. We are like him and Marcus. We love each other, but sometimes, we don’t want to be together, and I can’t stand her. I’m so glad I don’t have a sister, honestly, because that sounds like actual hell. As of right now, we’re not speaking. But we were talking yesterday.”

Demy further said that with Natalie, one never knows which Natalie they will get.

“That’s the problem. She can be a girl’s girl, but she can also not be a girl’s girl.”

Watch Vanderpump Rules airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Viewers can stream the episodes on Peacock the next day. Stay tuned for more updates.