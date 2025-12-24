“That really made me nervous”: Vanderpump Rules newcomer Shayne Davis reveals why he almost turned down the show

Vanderpump Rules star Shayne Davis (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Vanderpump Rules roared back with a massive cast overhaul for season 12, premiering on Thursday, December 5, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes dropping the next day on Peacock.

Just 24 hours after breaking the reboot news to the original stars like Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy and Lala Kent in November 2024, Bravo introduced a fresh crew of SUR employees and friends: Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Chris Hahn, Angelica Jensen, Marcus Johnson, Audrey Lingle, Natalie Maguire, Demy Selem, Kim Suarez and Shayne Davis.

Among the fresh faces shaking things up this season is Shayne Davis, the lone newcomer who stands out immediately because he’s the only main cast member who does not actually work at Lisa Vanderpump's iconic West Hollywood restaurant, SUR.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, Davis said that he was close to walking away from Vanderpump Rules.

"They're following your life, and they're going to see it all, and so that really made me nervous,” he said.

Shayne Davis was nervous about being exposed to the camera on Vanderpump Rules

In the interview with PEOPLE, the Vanderpump Rules debutant star offered a glimpse into the hesitation he felt before signing on.

While fans are now watching him navigate friendships, conflicts and sobriety on-screen, Davis revealed that the decision to join Vanderpump Rules was one he didn’t take lightly.

“I almost didn’t do it, to be honest with you,” he said. “I know what my life looks like, and it ain’t always great. And I was like, ‘Damn, is that something I really want out?’ Because this is different. This is, they're following your life, and they're going to see it all, and so that really made me nervous."

Davis explained that the intensity of reality television and the lack of privacy that comes with it gave him pause, making him nervous. But then he shrugged off the feeling and decided to go with it, adding,

“But I was like, I don't know, I'm trying to get more comfortable with myself, so screw it."

Unlike some of his costars, Davis wasn’t chasing a job at SUR or a shot at fame. Instead, his involvement came through a deeply personal connection.

His longtime friend and now costar, Marcus Johnson, who has worked at SUR since 2021, played a significant role in introducing him to Lisa Vanderpump’s orbit.

“I’ve been friends with this dude for almost a decade now,” Davis said. “I’m always in the area, always kicking it with him. He’s lived with me before.”

Davis, who is three years sober, also noted how much time he already spent nearby, adding,

“I eat here a lot. I’m also at AA meetings on this street. There’s plenty.”

That familiarity is what caught Vanderpump’s attention, as he recalled,

“So Lisa saw me and was like, ‘This guy's got to do it.’ And he asked me to, and I was like, ‘Well, I can't let my boy go to war alone.’ So here we are.'”

Even after agreeing to do the show, Davis knew the cameras would capture parts of his life that weren’t always pretty.

“At the end of the day, I’ve always had problems in my family and in my friend groups,” he said. “The only difference is now there’s a camera that picks it all up.”

As the Vanderpump Rules season 12 unfolds, Davis admits he is both curious and anxious to see how he comes across on screen.

“I’m curious to see if I’m a s— dude or not. Because I don’t know. Sometimes, am I a s— guy? I get to watch my life unfold on camera, and that part of it makes me nervous.”

Still, Davis sees this experience as an opportunity to grow, as he finally noted,

"But I know that if I'm a s----- dude, I'm going to try to work on it, so it might even be therapeutic, some might say. Like, this is a way for you to look back and grow.”

