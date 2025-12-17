“I’m already upset”: Vanderpump Rules alum Venus calls out Marcus and Kim for going behind his back

Vanderpump Rules (Image via Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules alum Venus has recently opened up about his fallout with Marcus. Venus went on to claim that after the fallout, Marcus and Kim got together and retaliated against Venus by telling everyone all that Venus had said about them.

Venus went on to reveal that Gabby sent a text while calling him “low-class” and a terrible friend for throwing them under the bus. However, Demy tries to calm Venus down as she advises him to focus on work, as it is happy hour, and reminds Venus that they still have to “run a restaurant.” Venus tells Demy:

“I am already at my breaking point. I’m already upset. I am f****** pissed. "

Vanderpump Rules alum Venus confronts Kim Suarez at the pool party

Venus tries to talk to Kim about the ongoing tension between them, after Vebua was told that Kim and Marcus have told everyone about what Venus said about them. As Venus talks to Kim at the pool party, he says:

“I would just start by saying that maybe my approach was a little harsh. That text was my cry for help like I have got to set a boundary because I absolutely cannot handle what has gone on over the last ten months any longer. When I came to work yesterday, I felt backstabbed by you because you guys have told people the sh*t that I have talked about them. I would never tell anyone what you and Marcus said.”

Marcus and Venus had a major fallout after Venus called him and Kim out and admitted that he feels betrayed by Marcus and Kim after he defended their relationship several times. After talking about the whole fallout with Natalie, Venus tells her,

"I have never been more done in my life, I swear on my poodle."

In the next episode of Vanderpump Rules, Venus has seemingly decided, as he tells Marcus,

“Your text was my last straw like I am done. I don't want to be friends with you anymore. You can leave.”

Venus confronts Gabby, which leads to a heated argument

However, things take an unexpected turn after Venus decides to confront Gabby for calling him a “low-class b****”, and as Venus goes ahead and calls Gabby out, it soon turns into a heated argument. As Natalie tries to intervene and pacify the situation, Kim calls her out as she tells Natalie,

“Girl, don't act like you're not always acting f****** crazy. You're the one who is always crashing out. You are a fake a** b****. Psycho.”

Earlier, Marcus talked about his fallout with Venus and said in the confessional:

“ I take full accountatibility for the fact that I texted Venus first. What he sent back, he is starting a problem. Once Venus fell out, I 100% went to everyone at SUR and told them everything Venus had ever said about them,” he says. “Once I realised that it’s f*** me, it is definitely f***you.”

Watch Vanderpump Rules airing on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Viewers can stream new episodes the next day on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.