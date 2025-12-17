The Manny season 3 cast: Every character featured in the series and the actors behind them

Image: Netflix

Netflix’s Mexican rom-com series The Manny not only flips traditional gender roles but also adds a romantic love angle. The story follows a mother of three “troublemaking” children and a charming cowboy who enters her life as the family’s male nanny or “manny.”

The Manny season 3 is set to premiere on December 17, 2025, continuing the storyline from where it left off in the second season. The plot follows Gabriel (Gabby), whom Jimena hires as a manny. She is a successful and strict businesswoman, raising her three children on her own after separating from her husband.

Being tired of her wild, prank-loving kids, who take no time to scare their nanny away with their tricks, Jimena is desperate for someone to take on the role. Surprisingly, another person who enlists himself as a nanny is a cowboy and shockingly, Gaby turns out to be the “best nanny her kids have ever had.” Slowly, he also becomes someone special in Jimena’s life.

The second season of the series follows Jimena and Gaby’s relationship and shows how they break up due to complications. However, by the season finale, it is clear that they still have strong feelings for each other. In the third season, they are ready to start again, and Jimena also ends her engagement with Matías.

Most of the familiar faces from the previous season are confirmed to return, and this article lists all the characters featured in the third season of The Manny.

Meet the cast of The Manny season 3

Sandra Echeverría as Jimena

Mom to three kids and a career-driven woman looking after her father’s business, Sandra is set to reprise her role as Jimena in The Manny season 3. Across the series, she struggles to balance work, parenting and love. In Season 3, she is ready to start fresh emotionally after calling off her engagement and finally facing her true feelings.

Iván Amozurrutia as Gabriel

Lead actor Iván Amozurrutia is back in the series as Manny, Jimena’s love interest. Gaby is the charming cowboy-turned-manny who brings warmth and emotional stability to Jimena’s family. He has a natural bond with the kids and a deep connection with Jimena.

In season 3, Jimena and he finally accept their relationship openly. There is hardly anyone who would have a problem with this, as Jimena’s children love him and are happy to see him caring for them not just as a manny, but as someone who is truly part of their family.

Diana Bovio as Brenda

Brenda is Jimena’s colleague and best friend. She is instantly impressed by Gaby’s looks and his strong, cowboy-style ranch vibe.

Anthony Giulietti as Leo

Part of the troublemaking group and brother to Santiago and Sofía, he is Jimena’s youngest and mischievous son. Anthony’s character will be led by Leo in the third season as well.

Alexander Tavizón as Santiago

He is Jimena’s oldest son, joining in as Santiago in the third instalment of The Manny.

Cassandra Iturralde as Sofía

Middle child and the only daughter of Jimena, who is profoundly fond of Gaby and his presence at home as a manny.

Pamela Almanza as Violeta

In the third season, Violeta, played by Pamela, has a more important role. She is Gabby’s ex, and seeing him reunite with Jimena is sure to bring tension and drama to the story.

Moisés Arizmendi as Rogelio

Moisés will join The Manny season 3 at Jimena’s workplace. He is Jimena’s distant cousin and is known for being ambitious and her “work rival.”

Netflix has not yet shared the official list of confirmed supporting cast members. However, reports indicate that most familiar characters are expected to return for their roles.

Supporting cast: