What happened to Love Is Blind: Italy’s Hyoni and Alessandro? Relationship update explored

Hyoni and Alessandro from Love is Blind: Italy (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind: Italy has wrapped up its debut season on Netflix, with the finale streamed on Monday, December 15, 2025, offering an intense look at the drama and heartbreak.

While some walked away happily married, others could not stand the test of their love in the wildly popular social experiment.

Among all the contestants, Hyoni and Alessandro stood out as one of the strongest couples who survived the relationship challenges and sparked an intense chemistry in the show.

Although South Korean native Hyoni Song and Italian Alessandro Bianchin came from starkly different backgrounds, their relationship remained unaffected by these factors as they formed a genuine and immediate connection on the pods.

Alessandro understood Hyoni’s problems and situation, especially the distance from her family in South Korea. He was the one who suggested splitting their time between Italy and Korea, which melted her heart.

They did not join the other couples on the romantic getaway in Morocco. Their bond remained strong effortlessly as they supported each other during vulnerable conversations, through thick and thin, and even brought each other's families onto the same page.

On their wedding day, Hyoni and Alessandro were certain of their decision, as they said "I do" at the altar.

Here is the relationship update of the Love Is Blind: Italy couple

The couple from Love Is Blind: Italy left the pods happily married, with the blessings of their families.

Taking that into account and looking at the social media profiles of both of them, the couple might still be together.

However, the reunion episode of Love Is Blind: Italy, scheduled to premiere on Friday, December 19, 2025, on Netflix, would finally reveal whether the couple is still married or not.

Love Is Blind: Italy premiered on December 1, 2025, providing a solid start for many couples, including Hyoni and Alessandro. They finally had a successful wedding, with both exchanging “yeses” at the altar.

Their relationship developed steadily. Hyoni was initially confused, considering the distance between her and her family, because she thought it could disappoint her parents.

Alessandro, however, was empathetic enough to suggest splitting time between Italy and Korea to help her be closer to her family, which encouraged her to be firm in her decision.

After meeting Alessandro, her parents also flew from Korea and finally gave their blessings.

Hyoni described their bond as a fairytale come true. At the altar, she said,

“After meeting him in person today, my mom is now madly in love with Alessandro.”

She expressed her emotions and excitement by saying:

“I’ve always pictured a fairytale wedding. And this is exactly how I imagined it. You’re the person who chose me for who I am inside, not outside. So, yes. I want to continue in this direction with you, forever.”

Alessandro also echoed the same sentiments, reflecting on how their connection had grown from the pods to real life, adding:

There’s this strong bond between Hyoni and I that I’ve never experienced before. Every day, I’ve fallen deeper in love with you, with your sweetness and your sincerity, and with how beautiful you are inside and out… So, here, in front of everyone, I say Yes, I do.

The couple was officially declared husband and wife in Love Is Blind: Italy, with Hyoni reflecting on the marriage, saying,

“Well, we found each other, so I’d say yes. Yes, we made our dream come true.”

Alessandro added,

“We were sure about us.”

Stay tuned for more updates.