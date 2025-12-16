"We're married, with the ring and all" - Love is Blind: Italy star Karen shares, jokingly warns Nicola never to take it off

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy Episode 9 aired on December 15, 2025, and focused on Karen and Nicola’s wedding day. The episode followed the couple as they prepared for the ceremony and reflected on their journey in the social experiment.

Both spent time getting ready with close family members and friends while discussing their relationship and the path that led them to the altar.

Karen was joined by her son and her former mother-in-law, while Nicola prepared with the support of his best woman.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ wedding was a pod group reunion with added family members from both sides. After the vows and ring exchange, the officiant’s last question was followed by the couple’s decision and, immediately, the celebrations.



Episode 9 kept the theme of the season, concentrating on the experiment’s results. It demonstrated how bonds formed without seeing each other could lead to real-life commitments.

It also measured how fast relationships could develop during the process.

“We’re married! With the ring and all! Don’t you ever take it off? Not even when you go play paddle. No way, okay?” Karen said during a joint confessional with Nicola after the wedding ceremony, reacting to their marriage and the ring exchange.

The audience got to see the characters’ personal reflections, family interactions, and the outcome of Karen and Nicola’s story.

Karen and Nicola reflect on their journey in Love Is Blind: Italy

The episode showed Karen and Nicola reflecting on their time in the experiment while getting ready for the wedding. Karen shared her thoughts on how the experience changed her expectations.

She explained that she had not imagined reaching this stage with anyone else.

Her family played a visible role during these moments, including her son Nicolas and her former mother-in-law Patrizia.

Karen spoke about their importance in her life, saying,

“Nicolas is my son, my life revolves around him. He’s my universe.”

She also addressed her relationship with Patrizia and how she viewed her as a role model. These moments were presented as part of her preparation before the ceremony.

Nicola also discussed how the experiment unfolded for him. He reflected on the pace of the relationship and how it developed beyond what he expected. He stated,

“I never thought that I would get to this point and that I would find someone I could get along with so well and fall so deep in love.”

Both participants focused on how their connection formed during the pods carried through to real life. The episode presented these reflections without interruption, showing how each approached the decision ahead of the ceremony.

The wedding ceremony and final outcome in Love Is Blind: Italy

Karen and Nicola’s wedding ceremony took place with family members, friends, and several pod participants in attendance.

Karen walked down the aisle before the officiant asked the final question. She responded clearly, saying,

“For me, it’s a definite yes, no question.”

Nicola also confirmed his decision, and the two exchanged rings.

After the vows, the officiant declared them married. The episode then followed the celebrations that took place immediately after the ceremony. Karen and Nicola appeared together in a confessional segment, where Karen said,

“We’re married! With the ring and all!”

The moment highlighted their reaction to the outcome rather than future plans.

Nicola’s mother, Luisa, also commented on how quickly everything happened, noting that she had not expected events to move at such a fast pace.

The reception included dancing and conversations among guests from both families. Karen introduced her son to Nicola’s relatives during the event.

The episode ended by revisiting the central idea of the series. Karen and Nicola stated that their experience confirmed the experiment’s premise for them.

Episode 9 closed its storyline by showing the full transition from the pods to marriage.

