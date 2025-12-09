“I’ll always criticize”: Love Is Blind: Italy star Gergana on Parminder’s behavior with her friends

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy returned on December 8, 2025, with Episode 7, bringing new interactions as the couples continued exploring their relationships outside the pods.

The episode followed Gergana and Parminder as they met each other’s social circles and tried to understand how their bond translated into real-world situations. During a meetup with Gergana’s friends, Parminder faced a rapid series of questions.

After the gathering, the couple discussed what had happened. Gergana pointed out how his reactions appeared to her and said,

“The way you behave, I’ll always criticize.”

She explained that her friend was trying to “tease” him, which is why she interrupted him.

Parminder responded that he was trying to be social and felt her friends did not appreciate it.

The meetup discussion and what led to Gergana’s comment in Love Is Blind: Italy

Episode 7 focused on how Gergana and Parminder handled an important moment: meeting her friends for the first time. The conversation at the table moved quickly, and questions came one after another.

Parminder told them, “Let me answer one person first,” after noticing the pace of the conversation. When her friend asked his zodiac sign, he said, “That question, I won’t answer,” which led her friend to remark, “He’s so stiff.”

Afterward, the couple revisited the situation. Gergana shared why she reacted the way she did and said, “The way you behave, I’ll always criticize.”

She explained that her friend interrupted because she wanted to “tease” him, not because she meant harm. Parminder replied that he was trying to participate and said,

“We were talking, I got interrupted 18 times at a certain point.”

He felt that the environment made it difficult for him to respond comfortably.

Their exchange showed the difference in how they interpreted the same moment. Gergana focused on the tone of the conversation with her friends, while Parminder focused on the flow of questions. The scene revealed how communication challenges from the pods continued to appear as they interacted in person.

Parminder shares the process with his family and faces concerns in Love Is Blind: Italy

Love Is Blind: Italy continued its season with Episodes 5–8, showing how the cast introduced the experiment to their families. Parminder’s story centered on visiting his father and brother to explain the next steps with Gergana.



Parminder said he felt unsure about how his parents would respond to the speed of the process. He shared, “It matters to me, they are important to me,” showing how their opinion shaped his thinking. He explained that their connection developed in a structured environment and that moving into family discussions added new challenges.

He worried about telling his parents that marriage could happen after one month and said they might think he was “crazy.” In a confessional, he added, “They don’t know at the end, there’s a wedding… But am I ready to face all this?” As he talked through his concerns, he also said, “We’re scared to death, both of us,” referring to the pressure he and Gergana felt.

He described the structure of the format and called it a “game” where people learned about each other without seeing one another. He told his family he met someone who chose not to speak to anyone else, and that he felt the same, which moved their connection forward.

Parminder explained that the timeline of the show moved quickly and said the wedding could take place in “three weeks.” His father, Mangaljit, reacted with concern. In his confessional, he said, “For a real marriage, no. For me, it’s not enough time.”

The discussion highlighted how he tried to balance the expectations of the show with those of his family. His father encouraged him to think carefully before deciding on the future.

