What happened at Hazie's, San Francisco? Couple goes viral for irrate behaviour that leads them to being kicked out of the restro

A couple recently went viral for fighting Hazie's bartender and other staff members. Celebrity chef Joey Altman owns the popular San Francisco restaurant, and on Saturday (December 13), a woman and her partner started arguing with the staff.

The woman has been identified as Shireen Afkari, and the viral videos uploaded on TikTok showed that she started arguing because Hazie's manager refused to serve her and her partner as they were intoxicated.

She claimed that the manager "harassed her" when he told her to leave, then, as they started leaving, Shireen shoved a man's phone as he was recording her. Another video, shot from a different angle, showed that Shireen was then body slammed by a restaurant staff.

SFGate reported that Afkari tried to attack the staff member who was sitting at the bar and was off the clock. They body slammed her, seemingly out of self-defence. The couple then started fighting the staff, and were escorted outside while the other guests cheered.

The fight, however, did not stop outside Hazie's. The bartender who grabbed Shireen Afkari and took her outside was attacked. Other staff members tried to break them apart, while she grabbed the bartender's hair and refused to let go.

According to SFGate, he then took Shireen's phone away to distract her, and she let go of his hair. As the bartender walked away from her and tried to enter Hazie's, Afkari ran after him. However, he could be seen kicking her, and Shireen fell and started crying.

Her partner then approached her and supposedly began checking on her. Shireen pushed him and started walking away. The video went massively viral on social media.

NEW: Woman goes on rampage in a San Francisco bar after being cut off, gets kicked out and thrown to the ground.



The woman was seen crying on the ground after being booted from "Hazie's" for being "harsh" and rude to staff.



The couple reportedly became "irritated" when staff… pic.twitter.com/QnGlrB0G86 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 16, 2025

Hazie's bartender spoke up about the incident

Miguel Marchese, the bartender who was seen fighting Shireen in the viral video, shared his point of view with SFGate. he told the news outlet that the couple were "intoxicated" and were being "difficult."

After being told they would not get service at Hazie's, they went behind the bar and into the kitchen to talk to the manager. Miguel had laryngitis so her could not speak, and tried to calm the couple with gestures.

As the situation escalated and turned into a physical fight outside Hazie's, Marchese said that Shireen pulled his hair hard and did not let go.

"She's kicking me all over and then she ends up wrapping my hair around her hand. She weaves it around her hand quite tightly, and she pulls on it for dear life. So that was quite a predicament to be stuck in," the bartender stated.

He also shared that one of Hazie's guests called the San Francisco Police Department. However, they did not arrive in time. KRON4 reported that the police officers arrived at the scene as the couple was walking away.

Shireen Afkari was arrested for public intoxication and was detained at San Francisco County Jail. Miguel Marchese shared that he was not going to press charges on her.

Meanwhile, netizens discussed the clip and said that they felt bad for restaurant staff who deal with such clients. Others pointed out Afkari's partner, saying that they felt bad for him.

"Feel for these folks working at the restaurant having to deal with this. Wonderful payoff at the end," one X user noted.

"Nawh. I feel sorry for the boyfriend. She seems like absolute hell to deal with. Plus, you KNOW he's about to catch all the smoke when he gets home for not doing more to fight this stupid battle with her," one netizen wrote.

In other news, the X user @SusanDReynolds has shared that Shireen Afkari currently works at Strava, while her partner, Christian Bruchman, is a staff scientist at Advanced Land and Water, Inc.

Stay tuned for more updates on the viral Hazie's video.