Fixer to Fabulous star Jenny Marrs reveals a surprising secret about filming

Jenny and Dave Marrs (Image via Instagram/@jennymarrs)

Fixer to Fabulous season 7 recently premiered on HGTV. The HGTV duo open the season by "rebuilding the home of their son's preschool teacher, which was destroyed by a recent tornado."

Fixer to Fabulous star Jenny Marrs recently made a surprising revelation about the filming process. While taking to social media, the HGTV star revealed that they actually film 60 hours of footage for each 43-minute episode of Fixer to Fabulous.

This revelation implies that there is a lot of unseen footage that viewers do not get to see. The television star explained that the filming crew is not always able to reveal “every space in the home on camera,” including extra bathrooms and bedrooms, along with office spaces.

Fixer to Fabulous star Jenny Marrs opens up about the extra filming footage

While talking about the extra filming footage that is often not shown, Jenny Marrs assures followers that just because they do not see it on the episode, it does not mean it is not there. Jenny referred to a recent episode that did not show the home’s “fully renovated full bathroom for the kids, pantry and laundry room.” While talking about Fixer to Fabulous’s brand new season, Jenny Marrs told TV Insider,

“We get to work with so many different families and they have different wants and different needs and different homes, different style homes, so I really think just the nature of the fact that they’re so unique and different really does keep it fresh. None of these houses is like anything we’ve done before,” she continued. “Or even if the house is, the family isn’t, and their needs are different. I think if we weren’t designing a home for a family, if it were just a home that has to be neutral, then it would be repetitive. But we really do try to make each home very specific to who lives there.”

While talking about their recent project this season, Jenny said,

"I feel like, more than ever, we really had a lot of requests for tornado shelters, tornado rooms, and just making sure that there are safe spaces,”

Why did Dave and Jenny Marrs initially say no to Fixer to Fabulous?

Dave and Jenny Marrs recently revealed that hosting the hit HGTV show, Fixer to Fabulous was not the original plan. The duo explained that they said no at the time because they really were busy with their business, and their kids. The HGTV stars share five children. The pair welcomed their oldest kids, twin sons Nathan and Benn in 2010. Later, they welcomed daughters Sylvie and Charlotte, and son Luke.

The HGTV pair further explained that they just came through a pretty tough season of adoption, and they were just kind of coming out of the weeds where life was getting back to normal. Dave further added, saying,

“We had a good business. We didn’t really have a desire to grow a lot more, [or to] be on television. So yeah, we just said no originally.”

In a social media post, Jenny later expressed gratitude for the “bizarre path that her life took five years ago when they said yes to the show because their family grew “exponentially with this team of people.”

Stay tuned for more updates.