Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House’s Chip & Joanna Gaines open up about feeling disconnected from property renovation

Chip and Joanna Gaines (Image via Instagram/@chipgaines)

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House star Joanna Gaines recently expressed concerns about the lack of time they can spend on the property during renovations. However, Chip soon reassures his wife as she gets overwhelmed by all the mounting tasks that need to be completed.

The Colorado Mountain House features a small cottage designed by Chip and Joanna’s eldest daughter, Ella. The house was first built in the 1960s, and the “midcentury modern property is equipped with stone fireplaces, cobblestone pavers, and vaulted ceiling beams.”

While discussing the distance issues and how they arise every time, they realise that there is still a notable amount of pending work left that the pair needs to complete by the fall season. With the pressing issues, Joanna Gaines says,

“It’s, like, the first time it’s hit me that this is so disconnected.”

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House star Chip Gaines reassures Joanna about the pending work

While Joanna talks about the concerns, Chip tries to lighten the situation as he tells Joanna about getting things done little by little. However, this reassurance really convinces Joanna as Chip further says,

“Don’t worry about it. Worst-case scenario, we can incorporate what we need to incorporate as we go. “Every time we come here, we’re like, ‘Oh gosh, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done for us to finish this by early fall.'”

As said in the logline of episode 2,

“Projects stall, plans fall short, and wildlife keeps things interesting. Undaunted, [Chip and Joanna] press on to create the mountain retreat they’ve long dreamed of for their family.”

Joanna calls herself a "valley girl", while admitting that she was initially unsure about the property, further adding,

"I’m not a mountaintop person. But it would be a dream to have a place we could all go together. Not just our immediate family, but our parents, our sisters, their families. I think we had this emotional high when we pulled in, but then when we stepped into the house, it was like [that] happy feeling started leaving the room for sure,” she says. “And now I’m trying to force something that may just not be right.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines talk about a “special addition” to the family

For the first time, Chip and Joanna Gaines are renovating a home that is outside of their beloved Waco, Texas. This new project holds significant sentimental value for the entire Gaines family, as Chip calls this a “special addition” to the family, as he said:

“I mean, when you think about memories and time spent with your family, it feels like there’s going to be some special Gaines moments that occur on this property. And for Jo and me, we hope to facilitate a situation like that.”

While talking about the Colorado mountain house, Joanna explained that the moment they pulled into the long driveway, it immediately felt like the pair had found far more than what they had been long looking for. Joanna said on an Instagram post,

“While we knew that saying ‘yes’ to a major renovation project outside of Texas (our first!) would require being stretched beyond our comfort zone, we had a feeling taking on this fixer-upper would be worth it in the end.”

Watch Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House airing on Magnolia Network and HGTV on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.