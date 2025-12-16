The Voice Season 28 Finale spotlights Max Chambers' holiday duet with Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé (Image via Getty)

The Voice Season 28 Finale put Max Chambers front and center by pairing the 14-year-old singer with his coach, Michael Bublé, for a holiday duet that underlined his “old soul” image and Bublé’s status as a modern Christmas standard-bearer.

The performance, set against a finale packed with guest artists and coach duets, framed Chambers’ journey on The Voice as a classic mentor‑protégé story anchored by a shared love of Christmas music and capped by their rendition of “Blue Christmas,” a song Bublé has previously recorded and performed in his own holiday catalog.

The Voice Season 28: Max Chambers and Michael Bublé’s duet







Max Chambers spent Season 28 of The Voice on Team Bublé, where his identity was framed as “an artist with an old soul, even though he is only 14 years old,” paired with “a coach with a classic sound” in Bublé.

That pairing set up the finale duet as the natural endpoint of his storyline: a young singer with a vintage tone joining a mentor known globally for Christmas standards.

In pre‑performance footage, Chambers described the duet as the best present he could ask for. He said the best present he could receive was singing a Christmas song with his coach, a line that tied his personal enthusiasm directly to the finale’s holiday focus.

The show built up to their collaboration by highlighting their behind-the-scenes bond and framing the duet as a reward for his season-long consistency on Team Bublé.

For the finale performance, Chambers and Bublé chose Elvis Presley's “Blue Christmas.”

That choice allowed The Voice to lean into both nostalgia and brand recognition: the teenager tackling a classic, while Bublé revisited material already embedded in his public Christmas persona.

The staging placed them side by side, rather than positioning Chambers as a background vocalist, underscoring the duet framing and giving the audience a direct comparison between the coach and contestant on the same melody.

Production built their segment as one piece of a Bublé‑centric run through the night. Earlier, he had joined Jazz McKenzie for “Jingle Bell Rock,” and elsewhere in the episode, he was shown trading jokes with Snoop Dogg, including a “Friendship Game” segment that emphasized their camaraderie.

Those moments gave the finale a looser, variety‑show feel. Still, Chambers’ performance with Bublé remained focused on clear vocals and the seasonal classic, with no added sketches onstage to distract from the song itself.

Placement in the results and The Voice Season 28 outcome

Max Chambers finished in fifth place overall.

Season 28 ended with this breakdown for the Top 6: sixth place for Jazz McKenzie of Team Bublé, fifth for Max Chambers of Team Bublé, fourth for Aubrey Nicole of Team Reba, third for DEK of Hearts of Team Niall, second for Ralph Edwards of Team Snoop and a win for Aiden Ross of Team Niall.

That outcome meant Bublé did not complete a three‑season winning streak as a coach, a point acknowledged on air when Chambers’ placement was announced.

The finale had entered the night with the possibility of another Team Bublé win, given the coach’s recent track record and the presence of multiple finalists from his team, but the vote instead delivered a third coaching victory to Niall Horan via Aiden Ross.

Even so, The Voice Season 28 Finale continued to emphasize Bublé’s broader role in the episode beyond the standings.

He appeared not only as Chambers’ coach but as a duet partner for Jazz McKenzie, a recurring presence in comedy segments, and a show‑within‑the‑show Christmas host figure distributing ornaments to other coaches.

For Chambers, the “Blue Christmas” duet placed him directly in that orbit, linking his run on The Voice to a specific musical lane—vintage Christmas pop—that fits both his “old soul” framing and Bublé’s holiday repertoire.

Around Max Chambers and Michael Bublé’s duet, the finale stacked several other performances to round out The Voice Season 28’s closing hour.

Riley Green performed “Jesus Saves,” Zac Brown returned as a Mega Mentor and sang “Butterfly” with Noah Cyrus and Japanese girl group XG made their U.S. television debut with “Gala.”

DEK of Hearts teamed with Reba McEntire for “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” while Snoop Dogg and Ralph Edwards shared a rendition of “This Christmas,” extending the holiday theme that surrounded Chambers’ “Blue Christmas” moment.

Taken together, The Voice used the Season 28 Finale to crown a winner, showcase multiple coaches and guests, and give each finalist a final collaboration aligned with their coach’s musical identity.

For Max Chambers, that meant standing next to Michael Bublé on a Christmas standard Bublé had already made part of his own catalog, turning their “Blue Christmas” duet into the defining snapshot of Chambers’ run on The Voice as Season 28 came to a close.

Stay tuned for more updates.