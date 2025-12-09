“I’d be happy" - Love Is Blind: Italy star Ludovica’s mother when asked how she’d feel about her daughter marrying Davide

Love Is Blind: Italy pods (Image via Getty)



Love Is Blind: Italy returned with Episode 7 on December 8, 2025, and followed Ludovica and Davide as they continued building their relationship outside the pods.

The episode focused on their visit to Ludovica’s family home, where the couple shared greetings with her parents and tried to understand how each side viewed the experience.

After they sat together, Ludovica asked her parents if they were nervous, and her father replied that the two of them looked “nervous.”

He then asked Davide how his parents had reacted to what he called a “crazy idea.”

Davide explained that his mother had not wanted him to join the experiment, and Ludovica’s family noted that they had felt the same way at first.

When Ludovica asked how they felt about the possibility of marriage, her father said the situation was “unique,” while her mother said,



“I was skeptical at first, but now I’m leaving with a different perception, I’d be happy if they end up getting married.”



Ludovica’s family meets Davide and reacts to their relationship in Love Is Blind: Italy

The visit to Ludovica’s parents gave both sides a chance to speak openly about how the relationship was forming and what concerns still remained.

As they settled in, Ludovica asked her parents whether they felt nervous about meeting Davide, and her father commented that the couple themselves appeared “nervous.”

He then asked Davide how his own family had responded to the process and called it a “crazy idea.” Davide said, “My mom didn’t want me to go,” which made her parents reflect on their own early hesitation.

Her mother shared that she had felt the same way before meeting him and wondered how much the couple could truly learn about each other through the format of the show.

Ludovica told her parents that she had felt a “strong familiarity” with Davide early on, and this helped her trust their connection.

Davide added that they had “strong feelings” for each other, trying to show that their bond was developing.

Her father made a joke, saying that insurance salesmen could “sell anything,” and the group laughed together, easing some of the tension.

The conversation then shifted toward the possibility of marriage. Ludovica asked her parents how they felt about the idea, and her father called the situation “unique.”

Her mother offered a more direct response as she shared that she would be happy if they end up getting married.

Ludovica and Davide revisit communication issues after returning to Milan in Love Is Blind: Italy

Episode 6, which also aired on December 8, 2025, showed Ludovica and Davide working through ongoing communication problems as they settled back into life in Milan.

During a walk through the city, they talked about their day and tried to understand why certain disagreements continued to resurface.

When Davide pointed to a bicycle on the roadside and asked if she wanted it, Ludovica explained why the comment affected her and told him that he “kept repeating the same thing.” Davide replied, “I said to be cute,” while she described the moment as “ridiculous.”

The environment of Milan added pressure to their conversations, and Ludovica said, “I’m so sick of arguing. I don’t like to fight,” which made clear how exhausted she felt by their repeated conflicts.

She asked him what they could do to move forward, but Davide told her he did not know. She also shared that he rarely opened up about anything in depth, while he explained that he sometimes felt “judged” when he tried to express himself.

Their discussion continued as they tried to explain their frustrations without escalating the disagreement further. Ludovica repeated that the bicycle remark bothered her because she had already explained why it felt sensitive, but Davide still said he “meant to be cute.”

They discussed the pattern rather than the moment, trying to understand why small comments turned into larger issues.



