The Voice Season 28 Finale delivers a country-focused run with Reba McEntire, Aubrey Nicole, and Riley Green

Reba McEntire (Image via Getty)

The Voice Season 28 Finale delivers a country‑focused run built around Reba McEntire’s presence as a coach, Aubrey Nicole’s placement in the Top 6, and Riley Green’s guest performance, with all three tied to Christmas‑themed material on the last night of competition.

Within a live, two‑hour broadcast that also crowned Aiden Ross the winner for Team Niall, country music marked a clear throughline as The Voice closed its 2025 season.

The Voice Season 28: Reba McEntire and Aubrey Nicole’s finale moments







Reba McEntire’s country presence ran through several parts of The Voice Season 28 Finale, but the most direct link to the competition came through her finalist, Aubrey Nicole, who finished fourth overall.

Aubrey represented Team Reba in the Top 6 and was the team’s last remaining artist when the final results were read.

Before the ranking was announced, the finale gave Reba and Aubrey a shared performance slot, emphasising both their musical connection and their place in the broader country framing of the night.

Ahead of their duet, footage showed Reba and Aubrey backstage in Christmas sweaters, joking and preparing for the performance.

The show described Reba’s choice of material by noting that “Reba said this is her favourite Christmas song,” referring to “Mary, Did You Know?” which she and Aubrey performed together on the main stage.

The pairing put McEntire’s established country credentials beside Aubrey’s emerging profile, while the song choice placed a contemplative Christmas standard into a country context for The Voice audience.

Later in the broadcast, Reba returned to the stage with group act DEK of Hearts, who had originally chosen Niall Horan as their coach.

With Horan unable to sing during the finale, Reba stepped in as the vocal partner for their performance of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.”

The staging again leaned into a light country feel, fitting with Reba’s style while keeping the arrangement accessible to a broad primetime audience.

Combined with Aubrey Nicole’s earlier duet and fourth‑place finish, these segments ensured that Team Reba and country music stayed visible throughout the finale, even as the championship ultimately went to another coach.

In the final rundown of Season 28 results, Aubrey Nicole was announced in fourth place for Team Reba, following a night in which she had been a key part of the country‑leaning performances.

The full order placed Jazz McKenzie in sixth for Team Bublé, Max Chambers in fifth for Team Bublé, Aubrey in fourth, DEK of Hearts in third for Team Niall, Ralph Edwards in second for Team Snoop, and Aiden Ross as the winner for Team Niall.

That ranking left Reba without the trophy but firmly present in the finale’s country emphasis.

Country presence in The Voice Season 28 Finale

The country‑focused character of The Voice Season 28 Finale was reinforced by the guest lineup, particularly Riley Green and other performers whose material intersected with country sounds.

In a designated “country takeover” segment, the broadcast introduced Riley Green as “a friend of the show,” noting his status as an award‑winning country artist.

Green took The Voice stage to perform his song “Jesus Saves,” bringing straight‑ahead country instrumentation and delivery to the finale’s live mix.

Immediately following Riley Green, the show returned to Reba and Aubrey Nicole for “Mary, Did You Know?”, keeping the country tone consistent across back‑to‑back segments.

Visuals of Reba and Aubrey in Christmas sweaters and The Voice’s holiday staging reinforced the scene: a coach and her artist in a setting that looked like a country Christmas special, designed within the format of a network singing competition.

Later, the Reba‑DEK of Hearts collaboration on “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” added another layer of country influence to a familiar holiday standard.

Elsewhere in the finale, other performances touched the country world without drawing focus away from Reba, Aubrey, and Riley Green.

Zac Brown, who had served as a Mega Mentor for Team Snoop and Team Bublé during the Knockouts earlier in the season, returned to The Voice stage to perform “Butterfly” with Noah Cyrus.

That song, delivered by Brown and Cyrus, sat comfortably next to the more overtly country performances, contributing to an overall sense that The Voice Season 28 Finale was giving significant space to country and country‑adjacent material alongside pop, R&B, and K‑pop influences.

By the end of the night, as Carson Daly announced the rankings and confirmed that Aiden Ross had won Season 28 for Team Niall—giving Horan his third win as a coach—the country thread remained easy to trace.

Aubrey Nicole had carried Team Reba into the Top 4, Reba McEntire had anchored multiple holiday‑country duets, Riley Green had contributed a solo performance with “Jesus Saves,” and Zac Brown’s appearance with Noah Cyrus rounded out the genre’s presence in the finale.

The Voice, built as a multi‑genre competition, closed its 28th season with a finale that placed country music and Reba McEntire’s corner of the show firmly in the spotlight, even as the trophy went to a different team.

