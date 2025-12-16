Who was crowned the champion of The Voice season 28? Winner details explored

The Voice mentor Niall Horan (Image via Getty)

The Voice ended Season 28 on NBC with the live finale results. The finale part two aired on December 16, 2025, and confirmed the winner after a season of performances and viewer voting.

The singing competition featured coaches Niall Horan, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg. Each coach had at least one artist reach the final stage of the show.

The last episode followed the first night of the finale and focused on holiday performances and final results. The show was presented as The Voice Finale: Holiday Spectacular. The six remaining contestants performed Christmas songs before voting closed. Viewers voted overnight, and the final ranking was revealed during the live broadcast.

Niall Horan did not perform during the finale due to illness and was placed on vocal rest. Guest performers joined the show and appeared with some of the finalists. Host Carson Daly guided the episode and announced the results.

At the end of the night, Aiden Ross from Team Niall was named the winner of The Voice Season 28. The episode closed the season and marked another coaching win for Horan on the NBC series.

Finale performances and the show format of The Voice

The finale episode included performances from all six finalists. Each artist sang one holiday song as part of the final vote. Aiden Ross performed “Last Christmas.” Jazz McKenzie sang “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Aubrey Nicole performed “Mary, Did You Know.” Ralph Edwards sang “This Christmas.” Max Chambers performed “Blue Christmas.” Dek of Hearts sang “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.”

The show followed a set format. Performances were shown alongside short recaps of each finalist’s journey. Coaches appeared on stage and in pre-recorded segments. While Niall Horan did not sing, guest artists stood in during performances involving his team.

Several guest performers appeared throughout the broadcast. These included Journey, Khalid, Riley Green, XG, Zac Brown Band featuring Noah Cyrus, and Sofronio Vásquez, who won Season 26.

Their performances were spread across the episode between finalist songs and results segments.

Voting results were based on viewer votes from the final performance window. No judges’ scores were used in the finale. All results were determined by audience participation and announced live.

Final results and season outcome in The Voice

After all performances ended, Carson Daly announced the final rankings. Jazz McKenzie finished in sixth place. Max Chambers placed fifth. Aubrey Nicole finished fourth. Dek of Hearts placed third. Ralph Edwards was named the runner-up. Aiden Ross was announced as the winner of The Voice Season 28.

Ross competed on Team Niall, giving Niall Horan his third win as a coach. Horan previously won Season 23 with Gina Miles and Season 24 with Huntley. Every season he has coached, his artist has won. Michael Bublé ended the season with two finalists. Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg each had one finalist in the finale.

The episode also reviewed the season from the blind auditions to the live shows. Short clips showed key moments for each finalist. The coaches were acknowledged before the winner was announced.

The season ended with the official confirmation of results and closing remarks from the host. Season 28 concluded with Aiden Ross being named the winner on NBC, completing the two-night finale event.

Winner order: Final rankings for season 28 of The Voice

The final ranking for The Voice Season 28 was announced during the live finale results. The order was based only on viewer votes from the final performance night. No coach decisions or judge scores were used at this stage of the competition.

The sixth-place finalist was Jazz McKenzie from Team Bublé. Max Chambers, also from Team Bublé, finished in fifth place. Aubrey Nicole from Team Reba placed fourth. Dek of Hearts from Team Niall finished in third place. Ralph Edwards from Team Snoop was named the runner-up.

Aiden Ross from Team Niall was announced as the winner of The Voice Season 28. After revealing the final two artists, host Carson Daly confirmed the results on stage. “The winner of The Voice Season 28 is Aiden Ross,” Daly said during the broadcast.

