Alessandro and Hyoni (Image via Netflix)

Hyoni and Alessandro’s fairytale reaches the altar in Love Is Blind: Italy, as Episodes 8 and 9 follow the couple from family introductions through their final decision to marry.

Their story moves forward steadily, built on trust while lifting each other, making them stand out as one of the few couples truly ready for the last stage.

By Episode 8, the couple’s focus shifts from private connection to public validation. Alessandro prepares to meet Hyoni’s parents, acknowledging the importance of making a positive impression.

The meeting is conducted with translation support, allowing Hyoni’s parents to communicate their thoughts directly.

Hyoni’s mother immediately comments on Alessandro’s appearance, stating that he looks “better than in the pictures,” a reaction that sets an encouraging tone for the visit.

Alessandro addresses Hyoni’s parents directly, saying,



“I want you to know that Hyoni makes me so happy. It’s the first time I’ve felt anything like this.”



Hyoni later reflects on the outcome of the meeting by stating,



“After meeting him in person today, my mom is now madly in love with Alessandro.”



Her mother responds by framing the relationship as destiny, expressing the belief that the way they met meant everything would turn out well.

Love Is Blind: Italy and a relationship shaped by reassurance

The meeting concludes without conflict, though Alessandro acknowledges the weight of responsibility that comes with family approval.

He then says getting past that last challenge made him feel lighter, yet conscious of what is now expected from them going ahead.

Episode 8 picks up as pairs head to try on outfits - this makes the ceremonies feel closer than ever.

While some struggle with choices, others seem excited, their emotions mixing in real time. Because decisions matter now, tension quietly builds behind smiles and fabric swatches.

Hyoni reacts emotionally while selecting her wedding dress, stating that she never imagined reaching a point in her life where she would be choosing a gown. The experience reinforces the reality of the commitment ahead.

Alessandro, preparing separately, reflects on the significance of the day by saying,



“I feel that for Hyoni and me, it will be one of the most important days of our lives.”



He describes their connection as one that developed quickly but steadily, noting that the relationship never felt forced.

As Episode 9 begins, the focus shifts entirely to the wedding day. Hyoni expresses excitement and certainty, saying,



“I’ve always pictured a fairytale wedding. And this is exactly how I imagined it.”



Alessandro echoes her sentiment, stating,



“There’s this strong bond between Hyoni and I that I’ve never experienced before.”



Before the ceremony, Hyoni shares emotional moments with her parents. Her mother admits feeling nervous and emotional, while her father tells her,



“Now it’s your turn to think and decide for yourself. You must live together in harmony.”



Hyoni reassures them, emphasizing that their support matters deeply to her.

Alessandro also reflects on the moment, acknowledging that he kept searching for love all along, so even if things don’t work out, just giving it everything means enough.

He later admits feeling emotional upon seeing Hyoni arrive at the ceremony.

At the altar, Hyoni speaks first. She references the foundation of their relationship, saying,



“You are the person who chose me for who I am inside, not outside.”



She recalls the connection formed in the pods and the bond that continued once they met face-to-face.

When asked whether she chooses Alessandro as her husband, she answers,



“So, yes. I want to continue in this direction with you, forever.”



Alessandro follows with his own declaration. He tells Hyoni,



“Every day I’ve fallen deeper in love with you, with your sweetness and your sincerity, and with how beautiful you are inside and out.”



He concludes by saying,



“So, here, in front of everyone, I say… yes, I do.”



The officiant declares them husband and wife, and friends and family applaud. Following the ceremony, Hyoni reflects on the outcome, saying,



“Well, we found each other, so I’d say yes. Yes, we made our dream come true.”



Alessandro confirms their certainty by stating,



“We were sure about us.”



By Episode 9, Love Is Blind: Italy presents Hyoni and Alessandro as a couple whose journey remains uninterrupted from connection to commitment.

Their storyline emphasizes reassurance, getting support from loved ones, and choosing a path ahead as one unit.

Stay tuned for more updates.