General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (December 16 to 26, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Valentin, Carly and Nina from General Hospital [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © ABC]

Fates are turning for Port Charles residents in the upcoming storyline of General Hospital. With Valentin in town, Carly will have much to do and worry about, including Brennan and Josslyn. Meanwhile, Nina may be desperate enough to approach Brennan for rescue. Elsewhere, Lucas may discover some weird happenings at Wyndemere piquing his curiosity.

The past few weeks on General Hospital played out Drew’s shootout case after Nathan re-investigated Curtis. Since security footage showed Curtis speaking with Selina Wu, the cops put him under arrest for questioning.

However, he was soon released but charged with false statement.

Meanwhile, Willow married Drew during the Thanksgiving hoping to get her children back. At the same time, Alexis tried to train Drew and Willow for the court hearing. Nina seemed elated to have another suspect in place of Willow.

However, the cops retrieved more footage showing Willow near Drew’s house during the time of the shootout. That portrayed the Congressman’s wife in a bad light.

Elsewhere, Sidwell blackmailed Mayor Laura and Sonny for the latter’s piers using photographs of them with the dead Dalton.

When Kevin visited his wife, Laura unburdened to her husband while discussing their position with Sonny. The ABC soap saw Laura pretend to give in to Sidwell’s demands.

At the same time, Valentin jumped off a prisoner transfer plane and arrived at Carly’s place, as the PCPD and WSB looked for him.

General Hospital fans saw Carly trying to keep his secret from her daughter. Meanwhile, Anna was seen held hostage in the basement of Wyndemere, a fact she remained unaware about.

General Hospital: Nina approaches Brennan for a favor

Longtime GH fans may remember, Nina had helped convince Lulu to take Charlotte and meet Valentin on Brennan’s request.

At the time, the WSB chief had promised a favor in return. With more evidence hinting at destroying Willow’s case, Nina may feel desperate to call in Brennan’s favor.

The upcoming episodes of General Hospital may find her asking Brennan to intervene and help Willow get her freedom.

However, Brennan may not comply easily since PCPD is handling the case meticulously and too much may be at stake. As such, he may ask Nina to do another favor before he can pull the ropes to get Willow exonerated.

This may involve Valentin since Brennan blames himself for Valentin’s escape.

Whether their deal helps Willow get cleared of the shooting charges remains to be seen. Moreover, this may influence Willow’s custody battle, her marriage with Drew and her relationship with Nina.

The soap’s spoilers also hint at another altercation between Nina and Carly. This may concern Willow and Michael’s custody case.

General Hospital: Carly keeps her secret well-hidden

As mentioned before, Valentin landed at Carly’s house to seek refuge after escaping prison. While the authorities searched the fugitive, he hid in Carly’s attic.

Meanwhile, Josslyn visited her mother worrying about her safety from Valentin, unaware that Carly and Valentin are collaborating to bring Brennan down.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Carly will pretend to sympathize with Brennan’s regrets about Valentin’s escape while maintaining that the fugitive is coming for his daughter.

She will hold on to the secret arrangement with the fugitive and Brennan will likely have no inkling about Valentin’s presence in Carly’s attic.

However, with Christmas arriving soon, Carly may need to entertain visitors in her house. That may include Josslyn.

Whether she can keep Valentin’s presence a secret from her WSB agent daughter remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Valentin plans his next move

After recovering from the initial adjustment of staying in Carly’s house as a fugitive, Valentin is expected to start planning his further actions. As such, he will likely start strategizing the future moves.

However, Carly may not agree with his plans. The soap’s spoilers suggest that the two will end up bickering instead of being on the same page.

At the same time, Charlotte will likely expect her father to come for her. She may plan to go away with him. Charlotte may confess to her mother about Valentin sending a message through the blue-ribboned key.

This will rattle Lulu who may start fretting about Charlotte’s safety. Lulu will likely ask Charlotte to inform her next time Valentin contacts his daughter.

General Hospital: Jason approaches Josslyn

Jason has been taking care of Britt for the past couple of weeks. He rescued the intoxicated Britt and helped with her medication. He also realized that she is tied to her shady project in exchange for her treatment.

However, his efforts in getting information about Britt’s project and her medication has not yielded any result so far.

The upcoming storyline of General Hospital will likely see Jason taking another approach.

Since he holds a power over Josslyn for knowing her WSB secret, he may ask her for more information about Britt’s Dalmatian project. He will also express his worry about Josslyn’s safety.

However, Josslyn may not hand out any official information for fear of committing treason. Whether she realizes that Jason let out her secret to Carly remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Lucas stumbles onto some uncomfortable cues

As fans already know, Lucas committed himself to his romance with Marco by moving in with his boyfriend. Moreover, Sidwell tasked Pascal into removing anything incriminating from Lucas’s sight.

Marco is also ensuring that Lucas does not find out any truth about Sidwell’s operations.

However, the GH spoilers suggest that soon Lucas may notice some bizarre happenings in Wyndemere. While unaware of any goings on in the castle, Lucas may stumble onto some intel that he finds disturbing.

Whether that involves Anna’s presence as a hostage remains to be seen. However, his discovery may land Lucas in grave danger.

Meanwhile, some eavesdropping mystery is threatening to shake up the town. Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch all the drama involving Lucas’s danger, Valentin’s plans and Nina’s predicament in the upcoming storyline.