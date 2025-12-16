The Voice 2025 : Max Chambers, DEK of Hearts join top 6 in first round of finale

The Voice (Image Via Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

The Voice season 28’s finals began with the announcement of the six finalists.

The reality singing show was aired on September 22, 2025 and is hosted by Carson Daly.

The coaches for the show include Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan.

After a hiatus of one season, Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire returned to the show.

Niall Horan also joined the show after three seasons.

The finals will be divided into two episodes.

The first episode aired on December 15, 2025 and the second part of the show will be broadcast the next day on December 16, 2025.

In the first part the participants performed two songs, one classic and one contemporary.

The viewers can vote for their favorite contestant, who will be announced on the December 16 episode.

The Voice final episode 1 recap: Max Chambers and DEK of heart announced as wildcard finalists

The episode started with the announcement of the last two contestants who would join the finalists.

These two wildcard entries who were voted in by the audience were Max Chambers and DEK of Hearts.

So, the final six contestants of the Voice were DEK of Hearts, Max Chambers, Aubrey Nicole, Aiden Ross, Jazz McKenzie and Ralph Edwards.

DEK of Hearts

The trio sang ‘Fishin’ in the Dark’ by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band for their classic song.

Niall Horan remarked:

“Consistency is king around this place and these guys have never, ever put a foot wrong... what a way to start 'The Finale.”

Reba, on the other hand, remarked that the song sounded “terrific.”

They took the stage with a rendition of ‘Let it Go’ by James Bay.

There were some technical issues with the performance, but they managed to steer through.

Niall praised that they did a “good job” recovering from a “little hiccup.”

He then stated:

“ That was three voices in a three-part harmony live on television."

Max Chambers

For his first performance, he chose ‘Your Way’s Better’ by Forrest Frank.

Michael was blown over by the rendition and stated:

“It's bold to be open about your faith.”

He also remarked that the fact that he did just that was ‘amazing.’

Chambers sang Whitney Houston’s ‘One Moment in Time’ as his classic song.

Micheal again praised him and said that he feels “blessed.”

He also called him a “great kid” and a “star.”

Aubrey Nicole

She sang ‘ Till You Can’t’ by Cody Johnson in the first round.

Reba was “proud” of her performance and called her “beautiful inside and out.”

Snoop Dogg also lauded her performance, calling her “phenomenal.”

For the second performance she performed ‘The Night Lights Went Out in Georgia.’

McEntire was impressed and said that she “knocked it out of the park.”

Jazz McKenzie

She delivered a performance for ‘Aganist All Odds’ by Phil Collins.

Michael Bublé was taken aback by the performance. He excitedly told her:

“You are light.”

Jazz sang Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver Licence’ as her second song.

Both Snoop Dogg and Michael were emotional after the performance.

Snopp stated that she “touched” his heart.

Ralph Edwards

In his first performance he sang ‘ I want to Know What Love is” by Foreigner.

His coach Snoop Dogg, was proud, and wrote on a note:

“And the winner is…”

In his second performance he sang Bruno Mars's Locked Out of Heaven.

The song impressed his coach Dogg who called him a ‘complete package.’

Aiden Ross

Ross sang ‘Golden Hour’ by JVKE for his first performance.

Niall was “proud” of Ross’s performance and stated:

“You always do find the heartbeat in the end.”

For his second performance, he sang ‘Winner Takes it All’ by ABBA.

The song was the last performance of the show.

Niall Horan remarked that he is so “proud” of him and called it “incredible.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.



















