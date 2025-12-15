Love Is Blind: Italy finale: What happened between Ludovica and Davide on their wedding day? Shocking drama explored

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy season 1 released its highly anticipated finale on December 15, 2025, in which the couples declared whether they wanted to get married or move on for good.

Among those couples were Ludovica and Davide, who arrived at the altar after having a tumultuous experience.

At the altar, when asked for their final decisions, Ludovica said yes, but Davide refused to accept her as his wife, saying he needed to listen to his heart.

Davide’s decision surprised many, but what followed was even more shocking.

Immediately after Davide revealed his choice, Ludovica called him out in front of everyone for not standing up to his promises and giving her false hope.

She even wished him “good luck” and shook his hand, while the guests watched them in shock.

Things took a turn for the worse later when the two met for a private conversation, with Ludovica searching for an explanation for why she was rejected.

While she believed she did everything with Davide and connected well with him, Davide thought otherwise.

After much questioning, he pointed out that he disliked her lifestyle and how they worked as a couple. Ultimately, he confessed that she was not the woman he wanted to marry or start a new chapter with.

That comment left Ludovica in tears as she concluded that she had been the “problem” after all.

Love Is Blind: Italy season 1 Finale: Davide reveals he wants a woman who is stronger than Ludovica







Standing at the altar, both Ludovica and Davide had their concerns. Having faced many ups and downs throughout their journey, they knew the importance of their decisions.

However, despite the struggles and the tension, Ludovica wanted to give their relationship a try because she knew Davide was a “good person.”

As a result, she said yes, but that was not the case for Davide, who could not overlook the consistent tension in their relationship, which was why he refused to marry her.

Ludovica fired back at him for his choice, saying:



“I think it takes more courage to stay and take a chance. And I would’ve risked it because I saw something meaningful. It’s easy to go into the pods, win over someone, bring little gifts home, write little notes. It’s much more difficult though to put in the work after all that is done with.”



The Love Is Blind: Italy star added that she had been more consistent than he in their relationship, accusing him of breaking promises and giving her “empty words.”

In the end, she shook his hand and walked off, after which Ludovica’s family discussed amongst themselves that they “dodged a bullet” and even critiqued Davide’s outfit.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind: Italy cameras, Davide explained his decision, saying he could not go forward with the marriage because they had “two totally opposite points of view.”

Matters escalated when the two met for a private chat. Ludovica detailed how she had always been there for him, struggling to understand why he had rejected her.

When she asked him what was missing, Davide pointed at her lifestyle. Ludovica, however, could not understand why having a “job and a life” was a problem for him.

He then mentioned that he disliked their chemistry and how she did not stand up to him.



“You’re just not the woman that I want at this moment to move forward with, to build a family and a future with,” he concluded.



With that, the two parted ways. Ludovica became emotional, saying that she realized she was “the problem,” which hurt her feelings.

As for Davide, he explained that he wanted to be with someone who was “a bit stronger,” someone who would not bring up their lack of intimacy during arguments.

That said, Davide confessed that he did not have a physical relationship with her because he was no longer “interested” in her.

Stay tuned for more updates.