Love Is Blind: Italy season 1 finale: Why did Gergana say ‘no’ to Parmi at the altar? Details explored

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Netflix’s Love Is Blind: Italy released its much-awaited wedding episode on December 15, 2025. It saw the couples reflect on their journey one last time before heading to the altar and announcing their final decision.

While each hoped to give their story a happy ending, not all could. That is what happened with Parminder, also called Parmi, and his partner, Gergana.

At the altar, despite her feelings for him, Gergana decided to say no to marrying and building a life with him.

She explained her choice, saying that they were “not really ready.” Gergana also cited both their parents’ concerns about them getting married too early as another point that weighed on her final decision.

The Love Is Blind: Italy star further expressed that she was afraid of disappointing her parents, worried she would let them down.

Gergana did not wish to let that happen because she said they were too important to her.

Although she turned down Parmi at the altar, she noted that it was not the end of their journey.

What happened between Gergana and Parmi on their wedding day on Love Is Blind: Italy?







Before walking down the aisle, both Gergana and Parmi met with their family to hear their opinion.

Gergana’s father seemed skeptical about the experiment and about Parmi, worried the cultural differences would be too significant to ignore since Parmi came from an Indian background.

He wanted Gergana to think it over before jumping to a decision.

Parmi faced a similar resistance from his father, who believed it was too soon to tie the knot with a person he had known for only a little while.

However, Parmi believed Gergana was the one for him.

While speaking to the cameras, Gergana expressed that she was unsure what to do because, on one hand, she loved Parmi, and on the other, she questioned whether it would be right to marry him.

Additionally, she had yet to discover what Parmi was like in real life without the lights and camera, which she said would take time.

Taking notes from her parents’ marriage and how they have been together through thick and thin, Gergana did not want to make the wrong choice.

As a result, when the wedding officiant asked if she wanted to marry Parmi, she said:



“Parmi, I am madly in love with you, but today my answer is no. Because we’re not really ready.”



That said, Gergana added that she would “be outside,” implying that she still harbored feelings for him.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind: Italy cameras after leaving, Gergana admitted that it was one of the “most painful things” she had ever done in her life.



“Both our families told us it was too early to get married. We are who we are because of our past, because of what our parents have gone through, what they taught us, and how we grew up,” she added.



Gergana admitted that she was afraid of disappointing her parents and going against them. S

he wanted to continue sharing everything with them because of all they had done for her.

In a conversation with her friend, Gergana explained that she had no choice but to say no because there were “too many pieces missing.”

However, she hoped Parmi knew she was not prepared to marry him right “at this moment.”

As for Parmi, he believed “nothing terrible happened” because Gergana told him that she loved him.

But even so, he appeared shaken by her decision, concluding that he won’t keep her waiting.

