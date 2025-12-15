The Voice Season 28 finale to feature a preshow hosted by Ariana Madix and Dylan Efron

The Voice (Image Via Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

The Voice finale is getting bigger and better.

The show’s finale, which will air on December 16, 2025, will also feature a preshow.

The episode will also feature several performances by notable artists and the previous season's champion.

The Voice kicked off on NBC on September 22, 2025.

After a one-season hiatus, Snoop Dogg returned as a coach.

He was joined by singer Michael Bublé, singer/actress Reba McEntire and former One Direction member Niall Horan.

Deadline reported on December 15, 2025, that Dylan Efron and Ariana Madix will host the preshow.

The Voice finals: The two wild cards revealed on the show







The Voice finals are a two-episode show.

In the first episode, the names of the final six contestants were announced.

The four contestants who will be competing in the finals have already been announced.

These four names are Aiden Ross, Aubrey Nicole, Jazz McKenzie and Ralph Edwards.

As of writing, the last two wild cards who were decided by public voting are Max Chambers and DEK of Hearts.

These six contestants will be presenting a classic and a contemporary song in the first part of the finals.

Dylan Efron and Ariana Madix will host the preshow.

They will discuss these six performances on the show.

For those unversed, Efron recently participated in the dance reality show Dancing With the Stars.

He and his professional partner, Daniella Karagach, were one of the finalists for the show.

The duo was placed fourth on the leaderboard during the competition.

Ariana Madix became a known face after appearing on Vanderpump Rules.

She was a cast member of the show for eleven seasons.

Madix is also a permanent host for Love Island USA.

They will also talk to the finalists and the guest performers for the finals.

These guest performers include names like XG, Riley Green, Zac Brown, Noah Cyrus, Khalid and Neal Schon.

The winner of season 26, Safronio, will also perform as a guest performer during the finale.

During the final episode, the contestants will perform with the coaches.

The duos will sing a holiday special to celebrate the festive season.

The anticipation for the finals is already high among the audience.

The promotional skit for the final episode was released on YouTube on December 13, 2025.

In this video, viewers see Michael Bublé and Niall Horan in a rodeo outfit drinking in a bar.

The video starts with Michael Bublé asking the barkeep for a beer.

Barkeep accidentally drops the glass, and Bublé again goes and says:



“Barkeep, I think I’ll have another.”



He is then joined by Niall Horan, and Bublé says:



“Didn’t think you’d have the guts to show your face around here again.”



Niall responds:



“Well, when you’ve won two times in a row before, it only feels right to come home.”



Bublé retorts:



“You aren’t the only hombre who’s won two in a row.”



The scene turns tense as they face each other, both with mics in their pockets.

They start a spitting match.

They are interrupted by Reba McEntire, who says:



“I hear there’s some lily-livered ‘Voice’ coaches in here calling themselves as champions.”



She then says:



“I mean look at you playing cowboy dress up.”



Michael Bublé and Niall defend themselves, saying that she is the one who bought these outfits.

She says that she is the only one who can “pull it off.”

Reba then interrupts their conversation and says:



“Boys! There is only one way to decide who the real “Voice” champion is. Voice Showdown.”



They sit facing the buzzer and fights.

Reba then distracts them and presses the buzzer by saying:







“Is that Blake Shelton?”



She leaves after stating:



“Better luck next time, boys. Don’t mess with the Queen.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.