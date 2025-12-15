"I am terrified" – 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Manon expresses concern that career ambitions may reopen old issues with Anthony

Anthony and Manon from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7 (Image via TLC)

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7, Manon addressed concerns about the potential impact of her career ambitions on her relationship with Anthony. During a confessional, she explained,

"I am terrified about my relationship with Anthony."

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ talk uncovered the issues that the people had to balance between their own goals, the growth of the business, and the duties towards the family.

Manon shared that on the one hand, she is eager to carry on with her business-related activities, but on the other hand, she is afraid that such activities might stir up the old ghosts of the past.

Anthony voiced out his concern about the overall well-being of the couple which, in his opinion, was at risk due to the handling of the chore-heavy and emotion-demanding tasks of work, childcare, and household ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌duties.

Manon and Anthony on balancing career ambitions and relationship concerns in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Career ambitions and relationship dynamics

Manon indicated that she is actively working on her business independently and assured Anthony that "nothing is gonna change," emphasizing that she has been managing the business on her own without his knowledge.

Anthony acknowledged the effort involved, noting that such endeavors take time and raising concerns about how long she could maintain the workload before reaching a breaking point.

Their discussion focused on the need to balance Manon’s entrepreneurial pursuits with their daily responsibilities. Anthony also noted concerns about repeating past difficulties, remarking,

"I just don't know why you felt like you had to hide it."

Manon​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ revealed that balancing work and family responsibilities is her main priority. She explained that she is not able to be a "stay-at-home mom" and also cannot cease working, thus stressing her part in the professional sphere.

Anthony explained that his worries are because of what happened before. He mentioned that he is not requesting Manon to lessen her work but rather, he is communicating his concerns about the occurrence of the same problems again.

Additionally, he mentioned that he is not willing for their relationship to revert to the "how it was".

Communication challenges

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ episode focused on difficulties the couple had in their communication.

Manon asked Anthony if he was being fully "sincere" in front of Dorian, wondering if he was always supportive when others were present.

Anthony explained that he is a supportive person, but pointed out that it is quite challenging to handle business, household, and family matters all at the same time.

Manon went on to point out to Anthony the kind of support he should give her.

She said that when days are difficult, especially because of entrepreneurship, she wants support and not to be told to slow down, take a break or that her efforts are of no importance.

She insisted that "encouragement" be their constant companion during the "hard times".

She gave the example that her work requires concentration and if she receives negative or cautionary remarks, her ability to juggle professional and personal responsibilities will be ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌affected.

"Instead of saying this type of stuff, can you just be more, like, encouraging instead of being all the time bringing me even more down? That's the type of action that show me support," she added.

Anthony acknowledged her concerns and emphasized mutual communication expectations, explaining that discussions about a certain type of "tone" should apply to both partners.

Managing household responsibilities and support

Anthony,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ who said that "support" is what he is giving by staying at home and looking after Ben, emphasized his part in family support and childcare.

The talk about the couple's money and life situation was momentarily continued, among which there were plans to purchase a house and stay at Manon's parents' place for a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌while.

Anthony described these factors as adding complexity to their situation, saying,

"We're trying to buy a house. It's a big investment. Not to mention, with you working, with you trying to start a business, and living at your parents', like what if it gets to the point where it's just too much?"

Manon recognized Anthony’s concerns but maintained her focus on professional development, reinforcing her intent to manage both her business and family responsibilities without stepping back from her goals.

Stay tuned for more updates.