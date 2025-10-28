90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way 2025 - Complete cast list

Jenny Slatten & Sumit Singh from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

The latest installment of the reality-television franchise, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, has returned for Season 7 with a mix of familiar faces and brand-new couples — all navigating international moves, major life decisions, and cultural shifts as the American partner relocates abroad.

As opposed to the original structure (with the foreign partner relocating to the U.S.), The Other Way reverses the assumption.

This format was first seen on the show several seasons ago and has been running since then.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way – Cast overview







The 2025 season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way includes returning couples from earlier seasons and fresh duos stepping into the spotlight for the first time.

Reliable sources indicate that longtime cast members Jenny Slatten & Sumit Singh and Luke Berry & Madelein Perez are reprising their roles this season.

New couples joining the franchise include Greta & Matthew, Anthony & Manon, Pattiya & Dylan, and Chloe & Johny.

These eight pairings form the confirmed cast list for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (2025).



Jenny Slatten & Sumit Singh



Returning for the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jenny and Sumit experience what TLC describes as



"deeply personal turning points that push their relationships to the brink.”



TLC’s showrunners highlight how "Sumit’s family has finally accepted Jenny, which has helped their marriage."​



Luke Berry & Madelein Perez



Also returning. Their storyline includes Luke’s relocation to Colombia.

As one article notes: “Luke has finally decided to move to Colombia permanently, after meeting Madelein on vacation there.”

In the season’s teaser, Madelein says,



"Are you telling me I'm f---ing stupid?" before throwing a floral dessert at Luke and leaving the scene.​





Greta & Matthew



New to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Greta and Matthew relocate from Oklahoma to England after bonding over cats on a vegan dating app.

Greta faces challenges living with Matthew’s parents in a quiet village, as TLC notes,



“these Americans are leaving behind their lives in the U.S. to start over... facing unfamiliar cultures, new family dynamics, and the pressure of building a future far from home.”​





Anthony & Manon



Also new. Anthony (California) and Manon (France), along with their child, moved from California to France. Manon shares,



"The American dream is actually killing me,"



and Anthony responds,



"We are going to France to save our marriage."



This couple faces stress from family, financial troubles, and limited privacy, as described by TLC.​



Pattiya & Dylan



With Pattiya moving from Texas to Tasmania to be closer to Dylan after years of long-distance love, they struggle with a 20-year age gap and cultural differences. TLC reveals,



"An exotic dancer and her much younger Aussie boyfriend are finally ready to build a life together in Tasmania... As Pattiya adjusts to a completely new environment, the couple must also navigate Dylan’s close relationship with his mother, who lives five minutes away."​





Chloe & Johny



New to the franchise, Chloe (Massachusetts) and Johny (Aruba) met while she was vacationing in Aruba and he worked as a pirate-boat tour guide. In the trailer, Chloe says,



“I’m leaving a six-figure job [in Boston] to move to Aruba because I fell in love with a man on a pirate ship.”



The season has new and returning couples and is centered around the life-altering choice of moving abroad, embracing new cultures, family structures, as well as citizenship/visa challenges.

The show has been regarded as capturing crude emotional scenes as well as procedural realities of international relationships.

Stay tuned for more updates.



