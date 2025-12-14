Where was Silent Night, Deadly Night (2025) filmed? All filming locations revealed

Rohan Campbell as Billy Chapman in Silent Night, Deadly Night (Image via Instagram/@sndnmovie)

Silent Night, Deadly Night (2025) is a horror slasher remake directed and written by Mike P. Nelson, known for Wrong Turn and V/H/S/85. This new take on the 1984 cult classic follows traumatised Billy Chapman as he becomes a killer Santa.

The film stars Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends) as Billy Chapman, the adult driven to violence by childhood trauma. Ruby Modine plays Pamela, a woman who forms a connection with him. Supporting cast includes Mark Acheson, David Lawrence Brown and David Tomlinson.

Production began in April 2025, with principal photography in Manitoba, Canada. The primary filming location was Winnipeg - chosen for its winter atmosphere and local talent pool. Interestingly, the 2012 loose remake of Silent Night was also shot there.

Released theatrically by Cineverse on December 12, 2025, the movie premiered earlier at a secret screening at Fantastic Fest in September.

Silent Night, Deadly Night : All filming locations explored

Silent Night, Deadly Night (2025) was shot entirely in Manitoba, Canada from April to August 2025. Manitoba's cold winters and small-town settings provided the perfect snowy, isolated backdrop for the holiday slasher. Production used real snow and local spots to build the eerie Christmas atmosphere.

Winnipeg, Manitoba: The main production base. Most interior scenes, studio work and urban exteriors were filmed here. The city handled casting and crew needs.

Selkirk, Manitoba : Used for exterior shots and small-town streets. Scouting highlighted it for community scenes.

: Used for exterior shots and small-town streets. Scouting highlighted it for community scenes. Carman, Manitoba: Provided rural and festive backdrops. Chosen during early scouting for open landscapes.

Stonewall, Manitoba: Featured in quarry and outdoor sequences. The town's natural features added to isolation shots.

Steinbach, Manitoba: Added more small-town settings. Scouted for residential and holiday-themed exteriors.

Added more small-town settings. Scouted for residential and holiday-themed exteriors. St. Adolphe, Manitoba: Included for rural community scenes and additional exteriors.

These locations helped create the film's mix of cosy holiday vibes and brutal horror.

What is Silent Night, Deadly Night all about?

The film opens with young Billy Chapman witnessing his parents' brutal murder on Christmas Eve by a criminal dressed as Santa Claus.

As an adult, Billy (Rohan Campbell) becomes a drifter haunted by trauma. He hears the voice of the original killer Santa (voiced by Mark Acheson), urging him to "punish" the naughty.

Unlike the 1984 original, this Billy targets only bad people, vigilante style. His kills include a racist hockey mom and a group at a white power Christmas party with on-screen "Kill Cards" like "Kill Nazis."

Billy arrives in a small Manitoba town plagued by "the Snatcher," a child abductor.

He meets Pamela (Ruby Modine), forming a romantic connection that humanises him and challenges his urges. Their relationship adds warmth amid the gore.

Billy tracks the Snatcher, leading to brutal confrontations. Pamela's abusive ex-boyfriend- a local cop, suspects Billy.

In the climax the cop kills Billy. Pamela then takes Billy's Santa suit, hears his voice guiding her, and the film ends, hinting at her continuing the cycle - setting up potential sequels.

The story blends slasher violence, psychological trauma, romance and dark justice themes.

Where to watch Silent Night, Deadly Night (2025):

Silent Night, Deadly Night (2025) is currently playing in theatres across the USA.

Digital purchase or rental options such as on Fandango at Home (Vudu) are available for home viewing. Check platforms like AMC or local listings for showtimes.

