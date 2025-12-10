Silent Night, Deadly Night (2025): Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

Image sourced via sndnmovie official website

Silent Night, Deadly Night (2025) is a rework of the film with the same title released in 1984. Directed by Mike P. Nelson, the movie resembles an unorthodox sense of justice. The movie has the same unique crux of having a killer Santa, but differs in many attributes.

The first movie has the same premise as a boy who witnessed his parent brutally murdered by a guy in a Santa Claus costume. His grandfather used to warn him that Santa punishes those who do naughty stuff. That stuck inside his brain, and he moved to an orphanage and, as he grew to 18, became Santa himself.

The new and refurbished movie is somewhat of the same premise but tweaked in a gory and dark-humored way. Silent Night, Deadly Night already dropped its premiere at Fantastic Fest.

Release details for Silent Night, Deadly Night

From the studio that brought you Terrifier 2 & 3 comes SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT, a new vision for the controversial horror franchise that opens in theaters on December 12.



Silent Night, Deadly Night was already released on September 21, 2025.

It is all set to be released on December 12, 2025, in the United States by Cineverse.

Cast Details for Silent Night, Deadly Night

Silent Night, Deadly Night 2025 highlights a completely new cast from the franchise's first installment. It focuses on a different genre of the same theme.

The movie showcases Rohan Campbell as the lead, playing the character of Billy Chapman. The fresh killer gives a new vibe and humor. Ruby Modine joins him as Pamela Sims, who can be shown as a love interest for Billy. David Lawrence Brown plays the character of Mr. Sims, the father of Pamela Sims.

The auxiliary cast includes Mark Acheson, who gives the inner voice of Charlie, AKA 'Shotgun Santa.' David Tomlinson plays the character of Max Benedict.

Additionally:

Madeleine Cox as Young Girl

Erik Athavale as Geoff

Toni Reimer as Gail Vilmo

Isla Verot as a little girl in the trailer

Tom Young as George Vilmo

Cora Matheson as Hannah

Rick Skene as Elroy

Logan Sawyer as Young Billy

Julien Neault-Lount as Laughing Boy, and more.

What is Silent Night, Deadly Night all about

Silent Night, Deadly Night is a slasher horror that depicts a greater length of character-driven violence. Mike P. Nelson reworked the whole dynamic of the original movie. The main character in the film is Billy Chapman. Billy saw his parents brutally annihilated in front of him in his childhood. He had an old grandfather who advised him that if he was being naughty, then Santa would come and punish him in return.

The brutal, violent scene distorted the natural brain functioning of Billy, and he started to develop a vague idea of justice in his head. He develops a killing inner voice that drives him mentally to go on a killing rampage. He dresses up as Santa and brings death to those who are being naughty (doing illegal stuff or unethical things).

The story gains inertia as he meets Pamela, with whom he feels a greater connection. The modernized version depicts a darkness-driven character for Pamela. She seems to embrace Billy's urge to kill the wicked and challenges him even more. This enigmatic relation takes a more violent turn than anticipated. The killing spree continues as Billy gets more appreciated for his ill will.

Silent Night, Deadly Night provides a great metaphorical example of human nature and how sheer will can sway even a simple man. Whether Billy is really driven by his childhood trauma or something entirely different there, that will be the question worth watching for.

To get the answer, the audience has to visit the theater on December 12, 2025, in the United States.

