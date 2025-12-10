Chaos ensues after Kim walks out in tears in Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules (Image via Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules alum Audrey celebrated his 22nd birthday, but things soon took an unexpected turn after Kim walked out of the party in tears. Kim made an admission to a producer in the Vanderpump Rules episode of December 9 that she and Marcus "have had a lot of ups and downs" throughout their relationship.

While Kim was in tears and talking to Natalie about what went wrong, that did not stop Audrey from being in her birthday spirit as she enjoyed the party, and later said,

“I have no idea why Kim is crying right now. All I have to say is best … birthday … ever.”

Vanderpump Rules alum Marcus Johnson makes a shocking confession to Kim Suarez

Marcus Johnson made a shocking confession to Kim as he told her that he was falling out of love. When McKenna asked him the reason behind this big confession, Marcus explained that Kim is not the girl he thought she was. However, Kim heard the confession and was not pleased about that. She told Marcus,

“I can hear everything you're saying, just so you know. We can be at our worst, and I will always show up for him to make sure he feels supported and, like, loved.”

Kim tearfully broke down before bringing up how Marcus said he has “fallen out of love" with her. Kim had an emotional breakdown as she talked about her strained relationship with Marcus,

“Hearing Marcus say that he was falling out of love with me was probably, like, one of the hardest things I've ever had to hear," she shared. "Given how much of myself I've put aside for him all those months, for me, it feels like this is the moment where I just have to give up."

Marcus had earlier opened up about his tumultous relationship with Kim, as he told US Weekly,

"Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. Some people are used to relationships and understand the ups and downs of it and some people aren’t. If you don’t know what it’s like to be in love and be in a situation where everything’s not perfect, you might have a virgin’s response to seeing someone go through something like that.”

Kim Suarez admits to having a lot of “ups and downs” with Marcus Johnson

While talking about her rocky relationship with Marcus, Kim admitted that she sees it as Marcus's "go-to" move when they get into a fight, where he simply breaks up with her.

“It's like a Ross and Rachel breakup, where you're not actually broken up," she explained, referencing the sitcom Friends. "Like, you can't sleep with anybody else. But we're broken up, and we're not speaking for a few days."

In yet another confessional clip, the Vanderpump Rules cast member explained how Marcus can be unpredictable after they fight. Kim further explains,

“A couple [of] days later, he can be like, 'Hey, babe,' or he can just not want to talk to me at all and hate my guts. It's like once his mom passed, Marcus was no longer himself."

Watch Vanderpump Rules airing on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Viewers can stream on Peacock the next day. Stay tuned for more updates.